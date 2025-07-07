Why Barcelona were already running out of patience with Nico Williams before dramatic transfer snub - explained N. Williams Barcelona Transfers Athletic Club LaLiga

Barcelona were running out of patience with Nico Williams and his agent before the Spain international commited his future to Athletic Club by signing a new long-term contract. Williams was once again closely linked with a move to the Blaugrana this summer after transfer talks broke down last year, however, the winger eventually penned a new Atheltic Club contract which runs until 2035.