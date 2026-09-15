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Rodri urges Barcelona to sign former Man City team-mate Julian Alvarez
Rodri reveals Barcelona transfer dream
Rodri has made no secret of his desire to see Alvarez join him at Camp Nou. The Spain international, who recently swapped Manchester for Catalonia, believes his former team-mate would be an exceptional addition for the Blaugrana.
Alvarez was heavily linked with several top European clubs this summer, including Barca and Real Madrid. However, Los Rojiblancos were reluctant to let their star player join their direct Spanish rivals. Meanwhile, Arsenal were also linked with the Argentina international, but Alvarez reportedly had no desire to return to the Premier League.
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A spectacular talent without hesitation
Rodri spent two highly successful years playing alongside Alvarez in the Premier League, giving him a front-row seat to the Argentine's immense quality. When asked if he would like Blaugrana to recruit the forward, the midfielder did not hold back in his assessment.
"Would I sign him here? Of course," Rodri told Mundo Deportivo. "I think he is a sensational player. I would take him here without hesitation. I had the chance to play with him for two years, and I think he is an incredible player, truly incredible."
Tactical flexibility is a key asset
Beyond his obvious eye for goal, Rodri was keen to highlight Alvarez's impressive tactical intelligence and adaptability. The World Cup winner originally made his name as a traditional centre-forward, but he has consistently proven his ability to operate effectively across various attacking roles.
"He has almost played more often as a number 10 than as a number 9, even though he initially came from a number 9 position," Rodri explained. "But he has also adapted to a role where he can play as an attacking midfielder, a playmaker, and he has even played matches as a central midfielder. He is truly a spectacular player."
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All eyes on future transfer windows
For now, Alvarez remains entirely focused on life at Atletico. The 26-year-old has already made a pair of appearances in Liga this season, and Diego Simeone will be counting on his firepower as they look to mount a serious title challenge.
However, Rodri's glowing endorsement will undoubtedly fuel the persistent rumours surrounding the Argentine's long-term club future. With Barca constantly evaluating the market for elite attacking reinforcements, a spectacular future swoop for the dynamic forward could become a genuine possibility.
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