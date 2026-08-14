Enzo Maresca embraces title expectations as new Manchester City era gets under way

Maresca expressed immense excitement at leading the Cityzens into a demanding new campaign as pre-season preparations draw to a close.

Speaking to the club's official media channels, Maresca embraced the lofty demands awaiting him: "I'm completely excited, I know the expectation when you join a club like City. The expectation is to win games, to win titles and to compete for titles. And we are going to try that. I'm very happy [to be back]."

Reflecting on his return to familiar surroundings, he added: "It's a special moment; the feeling is like being back at home so it's a very nice feeling. The people inside the building, they are almost the same. The squad is maybe 80% changed but overall, I had exactly the same feeling. Good people, it's nice to be here."