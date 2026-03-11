AFP
Barcelona & Arsenal target Julian Alvarez makes shock transfer admission after Atletico Madrid thrash Tottenham in Champions League
Suitors on alert following Champions League double
The World Cup winner has been mooted as a top target for Barcelona, who are reportedly viewing him as the ideal heir to Robert Lewandowski, while Arsenal and Chelsea have also been credited with interest. The transfer speculation ramped up in the wake of a historic night for Atletico, who capitalised on a glut of individual errors from the Tottenham defence. Igor Tudor’s side were 3-0 down within the first quarter of an hour after goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky endured a nightmare start. Alvarez was the chief architect of the chaos, bagging a brace to help effectively put the round of 16 tie to bed as the home side eventually sealed a resounding 5-2 first-leg victory.
Alvarez leaves door open for exit
Alvarez faced questions on his future after the final whistle, and didn't give the most reassuring answers from an Atletico standpoint. "I have nothing to say. These are things that get talked about, there’s a lot of talk on social media too, everyone posts their opinion, it all blows up. I never said anything, I’m fine here, very happy, competing in all the competitions," he began, per Diario AS. "I never said anything, it’s just talk. It gets blown out of proportion. I’m happy at Atletico, content, fighting. We’re doing well in the Champions League and we’re in the Copa del Rey final."
Pushed on whether he could join another team for the 2026-27 campaign, Alvarez added: "What do I know? Maybe yes, maybe no, you never know. I’m very happy here. It’s a question that keeps coming up, but I’m happy. I’m focused on the day-to-day, working to improve and give my all. I never said anything bad about the club. I’m very grateful. The people showed me their affection, and I’m very happy."
Back among the goals
The Argentine's masterclass against Spurs was a timely reminder of his clinical nature, especially after a difficult start to 2026. Prior to his Champions League brace, Alvarez had only found the net three times since the turn of the year. His recent goal against Real Oviedo marked his first La Liga strike in four months. The relief was evident as he discussed rediscovering his scoring boots on the big stage.
“It helps me personally, but I’ve always been fine,” Alvarez added. “It’s just a matter of streaks; there was a time when I couldn’t score, but I always give 100 percent. My teammates know that and appreciate it. It’s what I can manage. Doing better or worse is part of football. It just wasn’t happening for me, but as a striker, and considering what I represent and what I feel for this team, I want to contribute with goals and assists.”
Atletico's firm stance challenged
Despite the player's admission, the Atletico hierarchy has been trying to project an image of total stability. Club president Enrique Cerezo recently went on the record to state that the forward is "not for sale" and remains a vital pillar of Simeone's project. However, Alvarez's latest remarks suggest that his personal stance might not be as rigid as the official boardroom line currently suggests.
