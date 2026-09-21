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FA Cup

FA Cup Overview

Adebayo Akinfenwa Nico O'Reilly

Nico O'Reilly lifts lid on his aim to win a historic quadruple with Man City

Manchester City full-back Nico O'Reilly has revealed how he's determined to win all four trophies on offer with Enzo Maresca's side this season. Speaking exclusively to Adebayo Akinfenwa on a special episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast after he received his PFA Young Player of the Year award, the England defender opened up on his goals for the 2026-27 campaign and has agreed to perform a 'Beast Mode' celebration when he next finds the net.

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FA Cup, fixtures & results

Friday 3 April
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
7
Port Vale badge
Port Vale
PVL
0
FT
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
2
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
Saturday 4 April
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
2
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
2
FT
pen 2 - 4
Friday 24 April
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
1
FT
Saturday 25 April
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
FT
Friday 15 May
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
0
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
More

Standings

Eastern

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Nashville SC crestNashville SC26176353213257
W
D
L
D
W
2New England Revolution crestNew England Revolution26144845331246
W
W
W
L
W
3Inter Miami CF crestInter Miami CF261210463481546
D
D
D
D
W
4Charlotte FC crestCharlotte FC26127747371043
W
D
W
D
W
5Chicago Fire FC crestChicago Fire FC2511684538739
L
L
D
D
D

Western

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Vancouver Whitecaps crestVancouver Whitecaps25154656233349
W
L
W
L
W
2Houston Dynamo FC crestHouston Dynamo FC2613583430444
D
L
W
D
D
3St. Louis City crestSt. Louis City2612864536944
W
W
D
W
D
4FC Dallas crestFC Dallas2612864942744
D
W
W
W
D
5San Jose Earthquakes crestSan Jose Earthquakes2612684638842
D
W
W
D
D
More

Betting spotlight

Raffaele Palladino’s Bologna appointment creates new betting angles
See more betting articles

Frequently asked questions

Arsenal have won the FA Cup 14 times, more than any other club. Their most recent victory came in 2020, but there is a club from Manchester hot on their heels...

A total of 745 clubs will be participating in the 2024-25 FA Cup, spanning from the Premier League down to Level 9 of the English football league system, with teams from the Level 10 acting as stand-ins in case a team from the aforementioned levels drops out from the competition. The inaugural FA Cup in 1871-82 had just 15 teams participating in it.

Former Liverpool defender Ian Callaghan, with 88 appearances, is FA Cup's record-appearance maker in history.

The all-time top scorer in the FA Cup is Ian Rush, with 41 goals in 62 games, primarily scored during his time as a centre forward for Liverpool.

Paris Hamilton-Downes became the youngest player to ever feature in the FA Cup, debuting at 13 years, 11 months, and one day.for Carshalton Athletic in 2019.

The FA Cup has featured many football legends, including Steven Gerrard, Ryan Giggs, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona, and Frank Lampard. Modern-day superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Didier Drogba, and Sergio Aguero have also made their mark on the competition.

Legendary managers such as Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho, and Pep Guardiola have guided their teams to success in the FA Cup. Notably, Wenger holds the record for most FA Cup victories as a manager, with seven titles to his name.