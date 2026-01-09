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Spanish Super Cup Final tickets from SAR 333
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How to buy Spanish Super Cup Final 2026 tickets: Barcelona vs Real Madrid prices & more

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Watch Spanish football giants live in Jeddah

World-class football returns to Saudi Arabia in spectacular fashion on 7 January 2026, as four of Europe’s biggest and most decorated clubs descend on Jeddah to compete for the Spanish Super Cup

With the Spanish Super Cup’s high-stakes knockout format, the semi-finals and final leave no room for error, turning every minute into a decisive battle from the opening whistle. One defeat ends the journey, while victory brings a place on the biggest stage, and the chance to lift silverware in Jeddah.

Bringing together elite European clubs, global superstars, and Saudi Arabia’s proven track record of hosting landmark football events, the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals and final stand out as one of the most anticipated showpieces of 2026, delivering an unmissable spectacle for fans inside the stadium and watching worldwide.

Want to see the action live? GOAL provides a complete guide on how to buy Spanish Super Cup tickets in KSA, including platforms, prices, and key dates.

Spanish Super Cup Final tickets from SAR 333Buy now

Who is playing in the Spanish Super Cup final 2026?

The 2026 Spanish Super Cup in Jeddah is set to feature four of Spain’s biggest football powerhouses. Barcelona and Real Madrid earned their spots by finishing as La Liga’s top two and reaching the Copa del Rey final.

With the tournament rules stating that overlapping finalists open additional berths based on league standings, Atlético Madrid (3rd) and Athletic Club (4th) complete the elite four-team lineup. 

When is the Spanish Super Cup final 2026?

Date & TimeMatchTickets
Jan 11, 10:00 PM ASTSpanish Super Cup Final: Barcelona vs Real MadridTickets

Spanish Super Cup Final tickets from SAR 333Buy now

How to buy 2026 Spanish Super Cup final tickets?

Tickets for the Spanish Super Cup 2026 in Jeddah are available across multiple price categories, including standard seating, premium Silver and Gold options, and VIP hospitality packages for an enhanced matchday experience.

Tickets for the Spanish Super Cup 2026 start at around SAR 90 for general admission, with Category 1 and 2 offering better views, and Silver, Gold, and VIP packages providing a premium matchday experience.

Because demand is high, matches may sell out quickly. Fans can also check trusted secondary platforms like StubHub, where prices vary based on availability.

For those seeking a premium experience, hospitality packages provide guaranteed entry, exclusive seating, lounges, and catering services.

Where will the Spanish Super Cup final be played?

King Abdullah Sports City (KASC), famously known as The Shining Jewel, is one of the world’s premier sports complexes, located 30 km north of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Opened in May 2014, its main football stadium seats 62,345 spectators, making it the second-largest in Saudi Arabia and the largest in Jeddah.

The stadium’s design is inspired by Islamic geometric patterns and mashrabiya screens, providing natural shade and ventilation in the desert heat. 

Beyond football, the complex features a 10,000-seat indoor arena, an outdoor athletics stadium, six tennis courts, and multiple auxiliary pitches, hosting global events from WWE shows to the Spanish Super Cup, cementing KASC’s reputation as a world-class sporting destination.

Spanish Super Cup Final tickets from SAR 333Buy now

Frequently asked questions

You can purchase tickets through official platforms, authorized local vendors, or trusted resale platforms like StubHub. Make sure to check availability early, as tickets are expected to sell out quickly.
Tickets are available in several categories: general seating starts from around 90 SAR, while silver, gold, and VIP packages provide premium views, exclusive seats, and hospitality services.
The finals will be held at King Abdullah Sports City (KASC) – “The Shining Jewel” in Jeddah, featuring world-class facilities and a stadium capacity of over 62,000 spectators.

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