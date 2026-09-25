How to get Real Madrid vs Villarreal tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Real Madrid take on Villarreal on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at the Estadio Bernabeu in Madrid.

Despite Real Madrid's overall dominance, matches between these two sides are traditionally competitive, averaging nearly three goals per game. In their most recent encounter on January 24, 2026, Real Madrid earned a 2-0 away victory at Estadio de la Cerámica.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Madrid vs Villarreal, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Real Madrid vs Villarreal LaLiga kick-off?

Real Madrid take on Villarreal at the Estadio Bernabeu in Madrid, on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 8 10 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

How to buy Real Madrid vs Villarreal LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for Real Madrid vs Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabéu, follow the official club sales channels and release phases:

Official Release Phases & Priority Order

Real Madrid releases match tickets in distinct stages, typically starting 1 to 2 weeks before the match date:

Socios (Season Ticket Holders & Club Members): Get the first window, usually 10–12 days before the fixture. Madridista Premium Cardholders: Get early access roughly 6–8 days before the match. General Public: Any remaining general tickets open to the public around 3–5 days before kick-off. VIP & Hospitality: Available months in advance for guaranteed entry, though at higher prices.

Secondary Ticket Platforms

Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub often have seats listed by resellers if official tickets sell out, though prices may vary from face value.

How much do Real Madrid vs Villarreal LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Real Madrid vs. Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabéu depend on whether you purchase them through official club channels or secondary resale markets:

Official Club Pricing (Face Value)

Official ticket prices vary depending on the tier/location in the stadium (upper tiers vs. lower side stands):

General Public / Standard Seats: Typically range from €75 to €190 for standard LaLiga fixtures.

Socios & Madridista Premium Members: Receive discounted rates, usually starting around €60 to €150 .

VIP & Hospitality Tickets: Range from €275 to €500+ depending on included catering and lounge access.

Secondary Ticket Platforms

On Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub, prices fluctuate based on demand:

Entry-Level Seats (Category 3 / High Tiers): Start around €95 to €130 .

Mid-Tier Seats (Category 2 / Behind the Goals): Range between €150 and €260 .

Category 1 Premium (Lower Side Stands): Range from €350 to €500+ .

Real Madrid vs Villarreal LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Form

Real Madrid have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with one defeat. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Champions League victory over Inter Milan, and they also posted commanding wins of 4-0 against Malaga and 4-1 against Real Sociedad in LaLiga. The one setback came in a 1-0 league loss to Real Betis. Across the five matches, Real Madrid scored 12 goals and conceded three.

Villarreal have struggled for consistency, recording no wins in their last five matches, with two draws and three defeats. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund, and they also lost 2-3 to Deportivo de A Coruna in LaLiga. The Yellow Submarine drew 2-2 with both Atletico Madrid and Racing Santander in their earlier fixtures. Villarreal scored nine goals and conceded ten across those five games.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on January 24, 2026, when Villarreal hosted Real Madrid and lost 0-2. Before that, Real Madrid won 3-1 at the Bernabeu in October 2025. Across the last five LaLiga encounters, Real Madrid have won four and drawn one, with Villarreal yet to claim a victory in that run.