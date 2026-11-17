Preston North End host Portsmouth on Wednesday, December 9, 2026 at Deepdale in Preston.

Their most recent clash took place in February 2026 at Deepdale, where Preston North End secured a tight 1-0 victory courtesy of a goal from Alfie Devine. Prior to that, Portsmouth grabbed a narrow 1-0 win of their own in August 2025 and picked up a convincing 3-1 home win during the 2024–25 campaign.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Preston North End vs Portsmouth, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Preston North End vs Portsmouth Championship kick-off?

Preston North End vs Portsmouth at Deepdale in Preston on Wednesday, December 9, 2026.

Championship - Game Week 20 9 Dec 2026 - 14:45 Deepdale

How to buy Preston North End vs Portsmouth Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Preston North End vs Portsmouth Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchase directly through the official Preston North End ticket office or online club portal, which is the most reliable way to secure tickets at face value for home fixtures at Deepdale.

Purchase directly through the official Preston North End ticket office or online club portal, which is the most reliable way to secure tickets at face value for home fixtures at Deepdale. Away Section Through Portsmouth: If you are supporting the visitors, you can check Portsmouth's official ticketing portal for away allocation details and sales phases.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Preston North End vs Portsmouth Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Preston North End vs Portsmouth Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Adult: Typically range from approximately €30 to €45 .

Typically range from approximately . Concession Rates: Generally starting around €12 to €25.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level or Short-Side Seats: Generally start around €75 .

Generally start around . Average Market Prices: Hover around €135.

Preston North End vs Portsmouth Championship: Everything you need to know

Preston North End vs Portsmouth Form

Preston have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five Championship matches, scoring nine goals and conceding seven. Their most recent result was a 1-0 home win over Southampton, though that followed a 3-2 defeat to Sheffield United and a 2-0 loss at Stoke City. Preston have struggled for back-to-back wins during this period, and the defeat to Wrexham — a 4-1 loss — represents their heaviest setback in the run.

Portsmouth have taken two wins, two draws, and suffered two defeats across their last five Championship games. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Stoke City, while a 3-1 win over Swansea City was the standout result in the sequence. Pompey drew 0-0 with Burnley and 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers during this stretch, showing a side capable of holding firm but not always converting pressure into victories.

Preston North End vs Portsmouth: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2026, when Preston North End beat Portsmouth 1-0 at Deepdale in the Championship. Across the last four Championship meetings, each home side has won — Preston took a 2-1 victory at Deepdale in March 2025, while Portsmouth won 1-0 at home in August 2025 and 3-1 at home in November 2024. Preston hold a narrow edge in recent head-to-head record, with three wins from the last four competitive fixtures between the sides.