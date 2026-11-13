How to get Osasuna vs Elche tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Osasuna host Elche on Sunday, December 6, 2026 at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona.

In their September 2025 clash at Estadio El Sadar, the two sides shared the points after playing out a 1-1 scoreline. Their subsequent encounter in February 2026 at the Estadio Martínez Valero was an equally cautious affair, resulting in a scoreless 0-0 draw.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Osasuna vs Elche, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Osasuna vs Elche LaLiga kick-off?

Osasuna vs Elche kicks off at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona on Sunday, December 6, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 15 6 Dec 2026 - 09:00 Estadio El Sadar

How to buy Osasuna vs Elche LaLiga tickets?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Osasuna vs Elche LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Channels: You can purchase tickets directly through the official Osasuna website (osasuna.es) for seats at Estadio El Sadar, or via Elche CF's official portal if you are looking for away section availability.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Osasuna vs Elche LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Osasuna vs Elche LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission Seating: Typically range from approximately €30 to €90 .

Typically range from approximately . Dedicated Away Supporter Section: Priced around €25 .

Priced around . VIP and High-end Hospitality Seating: Generally start upwards of €180.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard and General Seating: Typically start from approximately €55 to €66 .

Typically start from approximately . Mid-tier Lateral and Grandstand Seats: Generally range between €90 and €130 .

Generally range between . Premium or High-demand: Can scale beyond €160.

Osasuna vs Elche LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Osasuna vs Elche Form

Osasuna have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 LaLiga defeat to Deportivo de A Coruña, and they also lost 2-0 to Sevilla in the league. A 2-0 win over Racing Santander and a 6-0 Copa del Rey rout of Atletico Calatayud provided some relief, but the league form remains a concern for Arrasate's side.

Elche have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 LaLiga defeat to Valencia on November 1. Before that, they beat Rayo Vallecano 3-0 on the road and drew goalless against both Villarreal and Celta Vigo. Anselmi's side have scored three goals and conceded one across their last three LaLiga outings.

Osasuna vs Elche: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on February 13, 2026, when the fixture at Estadio Martínez Valero ended goalless. Before that, Osasuna beat Elche 1-1 in Pamplona in September 2025, with the two sides sharing the points. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, all played in LaLiga, neither side holds a clear advantage: Osasuna claimed one win, Elche claimed one win, and three matches ended level, with a combined six goals scored across those five fixtures.