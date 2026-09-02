How to get Levante vs Barcelona tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Levante take on Barcelona on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in Valencia.

Their previous top-flight clash in February 2026 ended in a comfortable 3–0 home victory for Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou. As both sides prepare for this early-season league fixture, Barcelona aims to maintain their strong momentum, while Levante looks to capitalize on home advantage.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Levante vs Barcelona, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Levante vs Barcelona LaLiga kick-off?

Levante host Barcelona at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in a LaLiga fixture, with kick-off scheduled for this round of matches.

LaLiga - Game Week 5 13 Sept 2026 - 10:15 Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

How to buy Levante vs Barcelona LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Levante vs. Barcelona LaLiga fixture at the Estadio Ciutat de València on September 13, 2026, follow these primary purchasing channels:

Official Levante UD Ticket Portal: Buy directly through the official club website or at the Estadio Ciutat de València ticket office ( Taquillas ). This is the safest way to secure tickets at face value.

Official FC Barcelona Away Portal: FC Barcelona socios (members) and official supporters' clubs ( penyes ) can request designated away-section tickets directly through FC Barcelona's ticketing section.

Secondary Ticketing Platforms: Ticket resellers or primary secondary marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do Levante vs Barcelona LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Levante vs. Barcelona fixture at the Estadio Ciutat de València vary depending on whether you purchase face-value official tickets or secondary marketplace tickets.

Official Face-Value Tickets (Levante UD): Official standard tickets directly from the club generally start at around £75–£80 (€90) for behind-the-goal or corner sections (Gol Corner), rising up to £195–£200 (€230) for premium central grandstand seating (Tribuna Central).

Official Away Stand Tickets (FC Barcelona Allocation): Away sector tickets distributed via FC Barcelona's official supporters portal typically carry a standardized LaLiga visitor price of around £25–£30 (€30).

Secondary Resale Marketplaces: Secondary market such as LiveFootballTickets prices starting ranges are around £100–£165 (€120–€195) for basic category seating, with high-demand or VIP seats going upwards of £300–£350+ depending on seat position and reseller fees.

Levante vs Barcelona LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Levante vs Barcelona Form

Levante have struggled for results across their last five matches, recording one win, no draws, and three losses in that run, with their only competitive fixture resulting in a 3-0 defeat to Espanyol on the opening weekend of LaLiga. Their solitary victory came against Al Qadsiah in pre-season. Across the five matches, Levante scored three goals and conceded seven, reflecting a side that has found both ends of the pitch difficult.

Barcelona arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 5-0 win over Elche in their LaLiga opener, and they also beat Basel 5-2 in pre-season preparation. The one blemish in that run was a 1-0 loss to Udinese during pre-season. Barcelona scored nine goals across those five matches and conceded two, underlining the attacking output Flick's side has produced heading into this fixture.

Levante vs Barcelona: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when Barcelona won 3-0 at home in LaLiga. Before that, Levante hosted Barcelona in August 2025, with the visitors winning 3-2 at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in this dataset, Barcelona have won four and drawn one, with Levante yet to claim a victory in any of those meetings.

Levante vs Barcelona Standings

In LaLiga, Levante currently sit 20th, while Barcelona are placed fourth after the opening round of fixtures.