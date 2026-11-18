KuPS host CSKA Sofia on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at Tamme Stadium in Kuopio.

This upcoming UEFA Conference League encounter marks the first-ever competitive head-to-head meeting between KuPS and CSKA Sofia in European football. With no historical rivalry or past encounters to look back on, both managers will rely entirely on current European form and tactical adjustments to claim the vital three points.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for KuPS vs CSKA Sofia, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is KuPS vs CSKA Sofia Conference League kick-off?

KuPS vs CSKA Sofia kicks off at Tamme Stadium in Kuopio on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Conference League - Game Week 5 10 Dec 2026 - 12:45 Tamme Stadium

How to buy KuPS vs CSKA Sofia Conference League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming KuPS vs CSKA Sofia Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through the official club ticketing channels of KuPS is the primary and most reliable method to secure authorized seats.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Conference League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do KuPS vs CSKA Sofia Conference League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the KuPS vs CSKA Sofia Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Seats: Start from approximately €17.60.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tiers and General Admission: Generally start around €65 – €75.

Generally start around Premium Sideline Seats: Frequently range upwards from €100 – €250+.

KuPS vs CSKA Sofia Conference League: Everything you need to know

KuPS vs CSKA Sofia Form

KuPS have recorded no wins in their last five matches, picking up two draws and suffering three defeats. Their most recent result was a 0-2 loss to FC Inter Turku in the Veikkausliga. Across those five games, KuPS scored three goals and conceded seven, though their 0-0 draw with Gent in the Conference League showed they can be difficult to break down.

CSKA Sofia have been more productive, posting two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five outings. They beat Levski Sofia 3-0 most recently and also defeated Ludogorets Razgrad 2-0 in the First Professional League. Their only loss came against Panathinaikos in the Conference League. Over the five-game run, CSKA Sofia scored eight goals and conceded five.

KuPS vs CSKA Sofia: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between KuPS and CSKA Sofia. This fixture will serve as a reference point for future encounters between the two clubs.