Ferran Torres is right to feel unappreciated by Barcelona - but PSG transfer will bring up same old problems for Spain World Cup hero
"I have a contract at Barcelona, but in football you never know," Ferran Torres told NBC last week when quizzed on whether he could leave Camp Nou before the summer transfer window slams shut on September 1. "I am just waiting to make the right decision, but I don’t know it yet."
The 26-year-old was speaking while on a promotional tour in New York, the day before stepping out to throw the ceremonial baseball pitch at Yankee Stadium, and has since visited the Baltimore Ravens' training facility to offer words of inspiration to the NFL team. It's been an unforgettable couple of months for Torres, who was the surprise hero for Spain in their 2026 World Cup final victory over Argentina.
La Roja secured their second global title thanks to Torres' dramatic goal in extra time, which he described as "the best moment in my life" in a subsequent interview with CNN. This is probably the closest Torres will ever get to superstar status, and it would appear that he is ready to capitalise.
According to ESPN, Torres has told Barcelona officials that he wants to join Paris Saint-Germain, having already agreed personal terms with the Ligue 1 giants. Barca are open to a sale, with Torres now into the final year of his contract, and an opening bid from PSG is expected imminently.
It is very much up for debate, though, as to whether a move to the Parc des Princes is the "right decision" for Torres. There's always been a sense that he hasn't felt fully appreciated at Camp Nou, but the cold reality of life at PSG is unlikely to be any different for a player who still doesn't sit in the world-class bracket.
Lack of 'faith' from Barca bosses
Torres has challenged Barca when addressing his links to PSG, recently telling Sportico: "Every time these teams want you it’s a good thing. In football you never know what can happen, but the good thing is that, as I have a contract, I can wait and decide on my own. What do Barca need to do to keep me? They have to show me they want me, come to negotiate, and in the end it’s all about talking."
According to The Athletic, those brazen public comments "raised eyebrows" at Camp Nou, and in a separate report, they have claimed that Barcelona sporting director Deco is "reluctant" to hand Torres an extension because of a specific clause in the deal that saw him move from Manchester City for a total of €65 million (£56m/$75m) in January 2022.
The Blaugrana would be obligated to pay City another €7m-€8m if they did tie Torres down to fresh terms, but if they sell him to PSG for a substantial fee, more funds will be available for priority targets, namely Julian Alvarez.
Torres' camp is said to view Barca's pursuit of the Atletico Madrid striker as evidence of a lack of "faith" in the Spaniard, which is understandable. Hansi Flick hasn't exactly been reassuring either, with the Barcelona boss saying about the situation: "I have complete confidence in Deco and we know we have to do something [about signing a new striker]. But it also depends on Ferran, so we will see what happens."
Valid consistency concerns
Barcelona are looking to replace Robert Lewandowski following his free transfer move to MLS outfit the Chicago Fire, but Torres has grounds to believe he could do the job on his own. The Spain international scored 21 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions last season, two more than Lewandowski, and second only to Lamine Yamal's haul of 24 in the Barca ranks.
Torres also hit 19 goals in the 2024-25 campaign, but he is not held up alongside the likes of Yamal, Raphinha, Pedri and Lewandowski as one of the key men behind Barca's successive Liga title triumphs. There is good reason for that.
Flick has managed to bring Torres to another level since taking over as head coach in 2024, but he's still a patchy forward. Indeed, between January and April - always a key stage of any campaign - he endured a 14-game goalless streak that saw his finishing come under intense scrutiny.
Barca have already boosted their frontline with the addition of versatile duo Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi, so Torres could easily become a bit-part player if they also seal a deal for Alvarez. It's fair to point out that he can play on the wings, too, but his path to a nailed-on spot is, of course, blocked by Yamal and Raphinha.
PSG's attack is even more stacked
Diario Sport is reporting that Barca want to make back their full €65m investment in Torres, and if PSG bow to their demands, it would be an excellent piece of business. It's the perfect time to cash in on Spain's World Cup hero, before his value plummets as he edges towards free agency, and Flick now has enough cover upfront, even if the Alvarez deal doesn't go through.
Torres, meanwhile, is probably excited by the prospect of a fresh start with Luis Enrique's all-conquering PSG, who have won the Champions League two years in a row and beat Barcelona away in Catalonia en route to lifting the trophy in May. He is, however, naïve if he thinks a leading role awaits at the Parc des Princes.
Luis Enrique has targeted Torres because he fits his preference for mobile attackers who can interchange seamlessly between the flanks and a false nine slot. PSG sold their only natural centre forward when Goncalo Ramos joined AC Milan at the end of June; Luis Enrique constantly rotated the Portuguese with Ousmane Dembele, almost always opting for the latter through the middle in the more important games.
Torres' flexibility should see him earn more starts than Ramos did, especially if Bradley Barcola completes a proposed move to Liverpool, but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Dembele and Desire Doue will remain PSG's most effective front three combination (and the envy of every other club in Europe). Ligue 1 is also inferior to La Liga in terms of both quality and intensity, meaning Torres will mainly be judged on his Champions League displays for PSG, which doesn't bode well considering he's scored only 12 goals in the competition across his four years with Barca.
Technical limitations are clear
It can certainly be argued that Torres will have a better chance of adding the Champions League to his trophy-laden CV at PSG, though Barca should go closer in 2026-27 with the expected addition of his Ballon d'Or-winning Spain colleague Rodri. But on an individual level, it's unlikely to enhance Torres' legacy.
The likes of Atletico Madrid, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Napoli and Juventus have also been credited with an interest in Torres this summer, all of whom could have granted him the platform to prove himself as an elite, self-sufficient forward. Instead, he will once again be a system player in Paris.
Torres' technical limitations are clear whenever he is forced to drop deep or hold the ball up against more physical opponents. He is adept at finding space in behind enemy lines, but struggles with creating chances himself. That's why he's been in and out of Barca's lineup, and why only one of his eight appearances for Spain at the World Cup came as a starter. Luis Enrique's tactical blueprint won't require him to iron out those weaknesses, so there will be no meaningful evolution in his game if he does end up at PSG.
Barca supporters have seemingly never fully taken to Torres, despite his excellent work ethic, and he may have alienated them entirely by flirting with PSG so openly. He's in a position of power after his exploits in North America, which seems to have gone to his head. The grass won't be greener in France, nor will he suddenly become a fan favourite. Torres will just continue being what he always has been: a useful utility man.