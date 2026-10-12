No Alessia Russo, no Plan B for England? Lionesses at risk of becoming too reliant on star striker amid lack of alternative No.9s

When England travelled to Switzerland in the summer of 2025, to defend their European Championship title, Sarina Wiegman certainly didn’t lack options at centre-forward. Alessia Russo, the Lionesses’ first choice No.9, went into the tournament having enjoyed the best club season of her career to date, hitting double figures for goals and assists as Arsenal won the Champions League.

Emerging as her back-up was Aggie Beever-Jones, the Chelsea youngster who’d had her biggest season yet for the Blues as they won a domestic treble without losing a game. She played more minutes than ever before and scored at a strong rate, even breaking her England duck just before the Euros.

Added into the mix was Michelle Agyemang. The Arsenal youngster was called up by the Lionesses just three months before the Euros began but her impact on debut, scoring after 41 seconds, impressed everyone, including Wiegman. She would be included in the squad as a wildcard.

All three played their part as the Lionesses won the Euros that summer, all scoring in Switzerland in a month that ended with England beating Spain on penalties to lift the title. Fast-forward just 15 months, though, and with the Women’s World Cup only eight months away, Wiegman has gone from being spoilt for choice when it comes to her striker options to potentially being concerned at how heavily reliant she has become on Russo.