'I'd love to go to both' - AC Milan's Yunus Musah sets sights on representing USMNT at both Copa America and Olympics

Yunus Musah says he'd like to play at both the Olympics and the Copa America as the U.S. men's national team star eyes a busy summer of 2024.

WHAT HAPPENED? As the 2026 World Cup cycle gets underway, Musah remains a key part of the USMNT squad, much like he was on the road to Qatar. The biggest moments leading up to that 2026 World Cup, though, will come next summer, when the U.S. kicks off the Copa America in June before sending a U-23 team to the Olympics the month after.

Musah, just 20, is eligible to play for both teams, and USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter says there's still much to be decided when it comes to assembling that Olympic team. In an ideal world, though, Musah says he'd be a part of both squads next summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I’d love to go to both,” Musah said, according to FOX Sports when asked about the possibility of playing at both the Olympics and Copa America. “Hopefully I get to go to at least one of them.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Musah started in the USMNT's 3-0 win over Uzbekistan, retaining the start spot he had for much of last cycle. However, once Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna return to full fitness, that midfield picture could shake up.

Berhalter, though, says that Musah remains a key figure for the U.S. and says these two friendlies are important for the midfielder, who has yet to feature for Milan after joining the Italian giants this summer.

"He's a big part of our program," Berhalter said. "He was last cycle and he is this cycle. Last cycle, you saw him grow into it. He didn't play in the Nations League, I remember, when we were in Denver. He came in against Costa Rica in that friendly game after and then he worked his way onto the team in the following months."

"He's a big part of the team. One of our concerns was getting him this gametime because he hasn't played yet this season and hasn't had a proper preseason. That's a priority of ours: to get him game time so he can get fit and go back to Milan in good condition."

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? After facing Oman on Tuesday, the U.S. will look towards next month's friendlies against Germany and Ghana.

Musah, meanwhile, will return to AC Milan as they get set to face rivals Inter in their first match after the international break.