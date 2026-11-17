Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez has expressed deep shock and disappointment following his side's 5-0 defeat to Germany. Despite already qualifying for the quarter-finals, Xavi slammed his players' mentality and demanded an immediate response.
Heavy defeat in Berlin
The Netherlands suffered a sobering 5-0 defeat against Germany at the Olympiastadion in their final UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture. Despite already securing qualification for the quarter-finals prior to kick-off, the heavy loss marked the first defeat of Xavi Hernandez's tenure and dropped the Oranje to second place behind their fierce rivals.
A tight first half gave way to a catastrophic second-half collapse as goals from Derry Scherhant, Florian Wirtz, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Brajan Gruda tore the Dutch defence apart.
Xavi expresses shock and deep disappointment
Speaking after the match, a visibly angry Xavi held nothing back in his assessment of his team's performance, branding the result completely unacceptable.
"I am shocked. I don't understand how this could happen and I am very disappointed," Xavi told reporters.
The Spaniard spoke harsh words and called the defeat in Berlin 'shameful'. "I told the players that we need to change our mentality. Today we couldn't keep up with Germany, as we weren't true to our values. We cannot accept this. We need to change many things after today. We need players with spirit."
Contrasting fortunes from previous outings
Xavi highlighted the stark contrast between their emphatic 7-0 victory over Greece just days prior and the collective failure displayed against Die Nationalmannschaft.
"I am very disappointed, and that is a shame, because until today I was very proud of the players. Especially last Friday against Greece, we showed a lot of good things," Xavi reflected.
"Today the opposite, while we were building something good. I am trying to understand what happened. We will learn a lot from this."
Rebuilding ahead of the quarter-finals
With the group stage concluded, the Netherlands progress to the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals in March, but they do so with urgent questions to answer.
Xavi made it clear that a major reset is required if his side are to compete with Europe's elite in the knockout rounds. The Oranje must use the coming months to rediscover the defensive solidity and intensity that characterised the early stages of his reign.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.