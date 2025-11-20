How to get FIFA World Cup 2026 Final tickets: MetLife Stadium prices, information & more

Who can forget the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final? Definitely not the lucky 88,966 fans who crammed into the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Those who are booking tickets to the World Cup 2026 Final in New Jersey on July 19, will be hoping for another edge-of-your-seat curtain-closer.

The biggest sporting event in the world is returning to North America for the first time since the United States staged the tournament back in 1994. A South American nation reigned supreme then, too, though it was Brazil who took the honours on that occasion.

There hasn’t been a bigger attendance at a World Cup Final since 1994. Although Canada and Mexico are co-hosting with the United States this time around, the showpiece event, the final, will take place at the impressive MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Demand will obviously be stratospheric, but you shouldn’t give up hope just yet. Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how to get your hands on a Final ticket, how much it will cost, and much, much more.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final?

Date Match Location Tickets Sunday, July 19 Final: TBC vs TBC MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States Tickets

How to buy FIFA World Cup 2026 Final tickets

Supporters have many opportunities to purchase World Cup 2026 final tickets via the ticket portal on the FIFA site, between now and the big day next July.

The various sales phases, shown below, differ in terms of purchasing processes, payment methods, and ticket products.

Visa Presale Draw

This was considered the first opportunity to purchase World Cup 2026 tickets and ran from September 10-19. It was only open to those fans who had qualifying Visa cards.

Early Ticket Draw

The entry period for the second phase took place between October 27-31. Like the first phase, it involved an application process followed by a randomized selection.

Successful applicants received a designated time slot to purchase tickets, which commenced on November 17.

Shortly before then, there was a prioritized slot (November 12-15) for residents of the three host nations (the United States, Canada, and Mexico), which allowed them early access to buy tickets.

Random Selection Draw

Following the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw on December 5, the next phase of ticket sales commences. During this phase, fans will be able to submit further applications.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (Spring 2026), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Can you get FIFA World Cup 2026 Final resale tickets?

If you are looking for an official and secure way to resell/exchange your FIFA World Cup 26 tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace is the official channel for doing so. The Marketplace opened on October 2 and be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents, while the FIFA Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA) is intended for residents of Mexico.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

Secondary marketplaces such as StubHub, will also have World Cup 2026 final ticket availability. Ticket prices on secondary platforms are subject to availability and demand.

How much are FIFA World Cup 2026 Final tickets?

FIFA previously announced that with dynamic pricing in place, tickets may rise to as high as $6,730 for the Final.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases though and estimates for the MetLife Stadium showdown may range from $2,030 - $7,875.

Ticket prices for the World Cup 2026 Final vary by seating category as follows:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

On secondary sites such as StubHub, fans can secure FIFA World Cup 2026 match tickets from $5,605 upwards.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final held?

MetLife Stadium is a multi-purpose venue at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which is 5 miles west of New York City.

The stadium opened in 2010, replacing Giants Stadium, and serves as the regular home for the New York Giants and New York Jets of NFL fame.

MetLife Stadium is well versed in hosting football/soccer matches, having staged games during various tournaments in the past, including the CONCACAF Gold Cup (2011 & 2015) and Copa America (2024).

It prepared for staging the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, by holding the FIFA Club World Cup Final earlier this year, with Chelsea taking on Paris Saint-Germain in front of a crowd of 81,118.