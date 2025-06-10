How to buy Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final tickets: Wimbledon ticket prices, schedule & more info

The men's final is one of the biggest events for Wimbledon in July - and here's how to get tickets

Close your eyes for a few moments and transport yourself to the second week of July. Sunday, July 13, to be precise. You’re seated at one of the most iconic sporting venues on the globe, tucking into a tub of strawberries and cream, sipping on champagne, the sun is shining, there’s not a cloud in the sky, and you’re watching top-quality tennis being played just metres away. While the perfect weather isn’t a certainty (praise be to the retractable roof), you could cement a Centre Court spot at this year’s Wimbledon Men’s Final by booking a ticket now. Don’t delay, demand is always high for Wimbledon tickets and the countdown is well and truly on.

Wimbledon, officially known as The Championships, is the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament in the world. Held annually at the All England Club in London, it is unique as the only Grand Slam event played exclusively on grass. We've come a very long way since local Wimbledon man, Spencer Gore, reigned supreme as the first Men's Singles champion in 1877. Only 22 men competed in that inaugural event, which was played on four acres of rented meadowland at Worple Road, Wimbledon.

Fast forward 147 years, and Carlos Alcaraz became the 137th Wimbledon men’s champion when claiming his second successive title at SW19 twelve months ago. The Spanish sensation now aims to follow in the prestigious footsteps of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Pete Sampras and Bjorn Borg, who all won the Wimbledon title three years on the bounce during the past half a century. Of course, Alcaraz has a long way still to go to reach the upper echelons of the men's all-time honours list. He remains six titles short of the grass king, Roger Federer, who pocketed a staggering eight Wimbledon trophies between 2003-2017.

Who will reign supreme as men’s champion this time around? You could be there in person with Wimbledon tickets to find out. Let GOAL give you all the vital information you need on how to buy Wimbledon Men’s Final tickets, including how much they cost and where you can get your hands on them.

When is the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final?

When: Sunday, July 13 Start Time: 2pm BST (9am ET) Where: All England Club, Wimbledon, London, UK Tickets: Buy tickets

How much are Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final tickets?

Centre Court tickets for Sunday, July 13, ranged from £240-315 for those who were successful in this year's Wimbledon ballot. However, for those who wanted to guarantee themselves a spot at the Wimbledon Men's Final, Debenture tickets were available from £8995 to watch Sunday's action.

Tickets can also be sourced from resale sites like StubHub, where Debenture tickets range. While prices may be higher on resale sites, if you’re a fervent tennis fan who is desperate to fulfil a lifelong ambition of seeing the Wimbledon Men’s Final, they are the best option for securing highly sought-after tickets.

How to buy Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final tickets

There are a number of ways to buy Wimbledon Men's Final tickets. You could have entered the public ballots, and if successful, purchased tickets via that route. Buying debenture seats is also another option. Debenture and hospitality tickets are more expensive, but they also offer benefits, including guaranteed seats and VIP access to exclusive areas, bars and restaurants.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the event you want to go to

Just type the sport (or participants) in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the event page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details, especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the event!

How to watch or stream the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final

In the UK, the BBC will be broadcasting free-to-air coverage of the Wimbledon Championships daily via their channels (BBC One and BBC Two) with matches also accessible on-demand via their streaming platform, BBC iPlayer. In the United States, Wimbledon 2025 will be shown live on ESPN+, with streaming available via the ESPN+ app. This is a standalone service from regular ESPN, so you don’t need to be an existing TV subscriber. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Smart TV and many others. One month of ESPN+ is $10.99 (1 month (disney+/hulu) of ESPN+ is $14.99, 1 month (disney+/hulu no ads) of ESPN+ is $24.99), 1 year costs $109.99.

Tennis fans looking for how to watch Wimbledon in the US can also stream matches live with a subscription to Fubo. Fubo packages start from $79.99 a month and offer all-inclusive free 7-day trials before you pay. Fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 200+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Fubo is the ultimate choice for avid sports fans as it provides access to many popular sports, including NBA, MLB, NHL & MLS. International soccer fans can enjoy the world’s best leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga. Most Fubo plans allow you to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.