Why Spurs’ staff have grown disillusioned under Antonio Conte: From infuriating training schedule to lack of academy player progression

Staff at Tottenham have become demotivated under Antonio Conte with a number of issues causing concern around the club, according to a new report.

Spurs staff disillusioned under Conte

Concern over training and youth development

Milan knocked Tottenham out of UCL

WHAT HAPPENED? A 0-0 draw at home to Milan was enough to see Tottenham wave goodbye their final shot at winning silverware in the 2022-23 season, and likely at all under the management of Antonio Conte. A 1-0 defeat on aggregate saw Spurs knocked out in the last 16 of the Champions League, following on from disappointment at the weekend and in the FA Cup prior to that. A new report from the Daily Mail states that members of staff around the club have become disillusioned and demotivated under Conte, with a number of key factors resulting in the rift.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following more disappointment, the new report claims training schedules are of particular concern at Tottenham, with agendas often not confirmed until a relatively short time before the session begins, or incredibly far in advance in some instances.

Another key area of concern among academy staff is the little chance for homegrown, academy players to progress into the first team under Conte's regime. Whereas previous managers - even Jose Mourinho - made an impact to bring through youth, this has not been the case under the Italian.

AND WHAT'S MORE: To add fuel to the fire, director of football Fabio Paratici is currently awaiting the outcome of an appeal against a ban that would see him unable to work in Italian football for 30 months, following the scandal that took place at Juventus recently.

Reports that staff are struggling with life under Conte follow on from a rather outspoken post-match interview with Richarlison, who gave a brutal assessment of how he feels working under the Italian amid a lack of game time following his £60m move from Everton.

WHAT NEXT? Conte has a contract through to the end of the season, but can now focus all efforts on ensuring Tottenham secure a top four finish in the Premier League, before possibly leaving in the summer.