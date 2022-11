Why was Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou replaced by Munir Mohamedi just before kick off in World Cup clash with Belgium?

Yassine Bounou was absent from the Morocco team at the start of today's World Cup game against Belgium despite being named in the line up.

Bounou, commonly known as Bono, was named on the team sheet for Morocco's World Cup clash against Belgium but didn't play any of the game.

Many fans noticed he was not between the sticks when the game kicked off, leading to questions as to when & why he had been changed for back-up 'keeper Munir Mohamedi.

Here is what GOAL knows so far...

When did Bono get replaced by Mohamedi against Belgium?

Bono was changed before a ball was kicked. He walked out with his teammates and sung the national anthem, but in between that and the team photo there was a delay. It was then that Mohamedi replaced Bono, with several eagle-eyed viewers spotting the change straight away.

BBC commentary team Guy Mowbray and Jermaine Jenas did not notice the change 38 minutes into the match!

Why was Bono unable to play against Belgium?

The BBC reported that Bono suffered vision issues and was then replaced before the game started. Morocco manager Walid Regragui confirmed that his goalkeeper had suffered a clash in the game against Croatia and tried to play on but needed to be changed just before the game kicked off.

Regragui said: "He took a hit against Croatia. He wasn't sure, we tried until the end. After the warm-up, he didn't feel well. He had the honesty to give his place to someone else."

How did Mohamedi get on for Morocco?

Mohamedi deputised superbly for Bono, keeping a clean sheet and making three saves as Morocco beat Belgium 2-0.