Belgium vs Morocco

Where's Bounou? BBC commentators fail to notice Morocco change goalkeepers just before kick off and repeatedly call Munir Mohamedi wrong name

Ewan Gennery
13:35 GMT 27/11/2022
Yassine Bounou
Yassine Bounou was mysteriously replaced by Munir Mohamed before kick-off, but BBC's commentators haven't yet noticed!

WHAT HAPPENED? Morocco's goalkeeper Bounou is not currently playing for his national team despite being named in the team sheet and singing the national anthem and the BBC commentators have not noticed he is not in goal yet. Several times commentator Guy Mowbray has referred to Munir Mohamed as Bounou.

More to follow...

