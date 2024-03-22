Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Argentina vs El Salvador? Inter Miami star's Albiceleste absence explained

The Albiceleste will be without the Inter Miami man for the United States friendlies, but why?

Argentina head into their Copa America 2024 warm-up friendlies against El Salvador and Costa Rica without the wizardry of Lionel Messi at their disposal.

The Inter Miami superstar has played 180 times for the Albiceleste, scoring 106 goals, but he will now have to wait until June to add to that tally.

So, why is Messi not playing and when will he be back? GOAL brings you the reason and everything you need to know.

Why is Lionel Messi not playing vs El Salvador?

A hamstring injury is the reason for Messi's absence from Argentina's game against El Salvador.

The injury was sustained during Inter Miami's CONCACAF Champions League game against Nashville SC on March 13. The No. 10 was substituted in the 50th minute of the game and subsequently sat out Miami's next game against D.C. United.

Messi had been named in Argentina's squad for games against El Salvador and Costa Rica, but the Argentina Football Association (AFA) confirmed that he would drop out of the squad in a statement, which read: "The captain of Argentina, Lionel Messi, will not be able to be in the squad for the friendlies in the USA due to a minor injury to the hamstring of his right leg suffered in his team's Inter Miami's match against Nashville SC."

Who else is missing for Argentina?

As well as Messi, Argentina will be without Roma forward Paulo Dybala and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios, who are both managing thigh complaints.

Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi also had to withdraw from the squad due to injury.

When will Lionel Messi be available again?

Messi is expected to be back on the pitch on April 3, 2024 - meaning the hamstring injury will have him out for three weeks in total.

As well as Argentina's two friendly games against El Salvador and Costa Rica, Messi will, therefore, also be unavailable for Inter Miami's upcoming games against New York Red Bulls (which he was set to miss anyway due to international duty) and New York City FC.

Assuming that his rehab goes smoothly, Messi should be back for the CONCACAF Champions League game against Liga MX side Monterrey on April 3.

