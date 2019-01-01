Who is the tallest player on FIFA 20?

Thibaut Courtois is one of the tallest players in international football, but who is the tallest player in FIFA 20?

Being tall can be a huge benefit for goalkeepers, centre-backs and strikers in football, giving them an edge over their opposition. In FIFA 20, height is also important with taller players more likely to win headers and reach for saves.

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy is the tallest player in FIFA 20, coming in at 6 ft 9 in or 2.05m. The Czech stopper kept five consecutive clean sheets at the start of the 2019-20 season to set a new league record for Ipswich.

Holy, surprisingly, is not the world's tallest goalkeeper, as Simon Bloch Jorgensen is an inch and a half taller than him, but is not in FIFA 20 as he plays for sixth-tier side Dulwich Hamlet in the National League South.

The majority of the tallest players in FIFA 20 are goalkeepers, but the second-tallest player in the game is actually a centre-back, Auxerre and Mauritania defender Abdoul Ba, who is 6 ft 8 in in the game.

Former and striker Lacina Traore is the tallest forward in FIFA 20, also measuring 6 ft 8 in. Wingers are not known for their height and thus there is no player whose primary position is on the wing who measures 6 ft 6 in or taller. The tallest winger in FIFA 20 is Chambly's Lassana Doucoure at 6 ft 5 in, while former Newcastle and current wideman Sammy Ameobi comes in at 6 ft 4 in.

The tallest player from a major club in FIFA 20 is goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. The international is 6 ft 6 in. The Premier League's tallest players are also goalkeepers - 's Nick Pope and 's Lovre Kalinic both come in at 6 ft 7 in tall.

Rank Player Position Club Height 1 T Holy GK Ipswich 6 ft 9 in / 2.05m 2 A Ba CB Auxerre 6 ft 8 in / 2.03m 3 C Pantilimon GK Nottingham Forest 6 ft 8 in / 2.03m 4 A Chapman GK Peterborough 6 ft 8 in / 2.03m 5 L Traore ST Cluj 6 ft 8 in / 2.03m 6 M Casey CB Portsmouth 6 ft 8 in / 2.03m 7 M Qvist CB Horsens 6 ft 8 in / 2.03m 8 V Milinkovic-Savic GK Standard Liege 6 ft 8 in / 2.02m 9 D Thiam GK 6 ft 8 in / 2.02m 10 M Edapin GK 6 ft 8 in / 2.02m 11 S Brolin GK AIK 6 ft 8 in / 2.02m 12 K Scherpen GK 6 ft 8 in / 2.02m

*Heights shown are the measurements assigned to the players in the FIFA 20 database.