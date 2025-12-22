Here is where to find Napoli vs Bologna live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Supercoppa Italiana semi-final match between Napoli and Bologna will be available to watch and stream live online through Premier Sports 2, Premier Sports Player and tabii, while fans in the United States (U.S.) can catch the live action on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ and Fubo.

Scudetto holders Napoli will meet cup winners Bologna on Monday to compete for the Supercoppa Italiana trophy.

Both teams eliminated the Milan clubs to reach this year's decider, which is set to take place at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The game will kick off at 2 pm EST / 7 pm GMT / 10 pm local on 22 December 2025.

Gli Azzurri secured a routine 2-0 win against AC Milan on Thursday, which knocked out the Supercoppa holders, while Bologna qualified for this season's Super Cup final and with Friday's semi-final win on penalties against Inter.

Napoli vs Bologna kick-off time

Team news & squads

Napoli Latest News

Napoli boss Antonio Conte rested regular starters Alessandro Buongiorno and Sam Beukema against AC Milan, and the duo may return to the three-man defense for the final.

In midfield, Kevin De Bruyne, Frank Anguissa and Billy Gilmour are all unavailable, despite Stanislav Lobotka's return last week.

Up front, the situation is improving. Romelu Lukaku was named on the bench against Milan, but Rasmus Hojlund is expected to lead the attack.

Bologna Latest News

Despite manager Vincenzo Italiano’s tendency for frequent changes, Santiago Castro is expected retain his place ahead of Ciro Immobile and Thijs Dallinga up front.

In terms of absences for the Rossoblu, Remo Freuler and first-choice goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski are ruled out. Federico Bernardeschi is also out after sustaining a collarbone injury in Friday's semi-final.

Defensively, Nicolo Casale is ruled out, and both Jhon Lucumi and Martin Vitik remain doubtful.

