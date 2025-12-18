This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Super Cup
team-logoSSC Napoli
Al-Awwal Park
team-logoAC Milan
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Napoli vs AC Milan Supercoppa Italiana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Supercoppa Italiana match between Napoli and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Defending Supercoppa Italiana champions AC Milan and reigning Serie A champions Napoli will clash at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday.

The local kick-off time is set for 10 pm. In the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (UK), the live action will begin at 11 am PT/2 pm ET and 7 pm GMT, respectively.

The winner of this semi-final encounter will face either Inter Milan or Bologna in the Italian Super Cup final that will be played next week at the same venue. 

Here is where to find the Napoli vs AC Milan live with English language commentary, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

CountryTV channel / live stream
United Kingdom (UK)Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player, tabii
United States (U.S.)Paramount+
AustraliaParamount+
Francetabii
Germanytabii
Indiatabii
Italytabii
Republic of IrelandPremier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player, tabii
Netherlandstabii
Spaintabii

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Supercoppa Italiana semi-final match between Napoli and AC Milan will be available to watch and stream live online through Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player and tabii, while fans in the United States (U.S.) can catch the live action on Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Napoli vs AC Milan kick-off time

crest
Super Cup - Super Cup
Al-Awwal Park

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli vs AC Milan Probable lineups

SSC NapoliHome team crest

3-4-3

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestMIL
32
V. Milinkovic-Savic
31
S. Beukema
4
A. Buongiorno
13
A. Rrahmani
3
M. Gutierrez
68
S. Lobotka
8
S. McTominay
22
G. Di Lorenzo
7
David Neres
19
R. Hoejlund
70
N. Lang
16
M. Maignan
31
S. Pavlovic
5
K. De Winter
23
F. Tomori
14
L. Modric
33
D. Bartesaghi
8
R. Loftus-Cheek
12
A. Rabiot
56
A. Saelemaekers
18
C. Nkunku
11
C. Pulisic

3-5-2

MILAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Conte

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Allegri

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Napoli team news

Although Romelu Lukaku is available after a four-month absence due to injury, Rasmus Hojlund is set to continue leading the line of attack from the onset. 

Stanislav Lobotka is also back, but players such as Kevin De Bruyne, Frank Anguissa, Billy Gilmour and goalkeeper Alex Meret continue to nurse their injuries.

AC Milan team news

In attack, Christian Pulisic is likely to be joined by one of Christopher Nkunku and Rafael Leao, as Santiago Gimenez remains sidelined with an ankle problem.

Matteo Gabbia has not traveled due to a minor knee injury. So Koni De Winter may be handed a start in central defense.

Form

NAP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

MIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

NAP

Last 5 matches

MIL

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

7

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

0