Africa Cup of Nations
team-logoCameroon
Stade Adrar
team-logoGabon
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Cameroon vs Gabon AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Cameroon and Gabon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find Cameroon vs Gabon live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.   

In the United Kingdom (UK), the AFCON 2025 match between Cameroon and Gabon will be available to watch and stream live online through 4seven, All 4 and Channel 4 Streaming, while fans in the United States (U.S.) can catch the live action on Fubo,Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
U.S.Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
UK4seven, All 4, Channel 4 Streaming
CanadaFubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
AustraliabeIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
UAEbeIN SPORTS
IndiaFanCode

Cameroon is scheduled to begin their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaign against Gabon in Agadir on Wednesday.

The AFCON 2025 Group F match between Cameroon and Gabon will kick off at 3 pm EST / 8 pm GMT / 9 pm local, on 24 December 2025, at Stade de Adrar in Souss-Massa, Morocco.

Having failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, the Indomitable Lions will be focused on redeeming themselves in Morocco, while Gabon enter as one of the tournament's dark horses.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Cameroon vs Gabon kick-off time

crest
Africa Cup of Nations - Grp. F
Stade Adrar

Team news & squads

Cameroon vs Gabon Probable lineups

CameroonHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestGAB
16
D. Epassy
22
F. Boyomo
4
C. Wooh
18
M. Nagida
5
N. Tolo
10
B. Mbeumo
25
E. Ebimbe
7
G. N'Koudou
15
A. Avom
24
C. Baleba
26
C. Kofane
23
L. Mbaba
5
B. Ecuele Manga
19
J. Ekomie
3
A. Oyono
2
A. Appindangoye
20
D. Bouanga
25
E. Bocoum
11
J. Allevinah
22
I. Ndong
18
M. Lemina
9
P. Aubameyang

4-2-3-1

GABAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Pagou

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • T. Mouyouma

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Cameroon Latest News

The team has a complete squad, highlighted by newly-appointed captain Bryan Mbeumo, especially in the absence of Vincent Aboubakar.

Interestingly, head coach David Pagou has opted to leave out Andre Onana, naming Devis Epassy as the starting goalkeeper and one of the three team captains.

Rising talent Karl Etta Eyong of Levante will aim to make a significant impact at AFCON, but Toulouse's Frank Magri should start from the first whistle.

Gabon Latest News

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to miss the opening game due to a knock sustained while on club duty at Marseille, but Denis Bouanga had an outstanding MLS season and is capable of drawing eyeballs.

The experience of players such as Bruno Ecuele Manga, Aaron Appindangoye and Mario Lemina will also be counted upon.

Form

CMR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5

GAB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

CMR

Last 5 matches

GAB

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

3

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

0