When is the 2024 Olympics football tournament draw? Date, time, live stream, how to watch & teams as USWNT, Argentina et al learn groups

The men's throne is up for grabs after Brazil's failure to qualify and the women's side features Emma Hayes in charge of the U.S. for the first time

Football will once again be one of the spotlight sports at the Olympic Games this year, with the 28th overall men's tournament and the eighth edition of the women's event to take place in France this summer. While the men's version is an Under-23 tournament, the women's is for senior teams, making it one of the most prestigious events on the sport's calendar.

Qualifying is still taking place in several parts of the world to determine the nations that will feature in the 2024 Olympic football tournaments but, with most of the spots secured, a date for the draw to decide the group stages for both events has already been confirmed and is not too far away now.

So, when is the draw for the Olympic football tournaments, how can you watch it and which teams will be involved? GOAL has everything you need to know.

Article continues below

When is the 2024 Olympics football draw?

Date: March 20, 2024 Time: 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm GMT Location: Paris, France

The draw for the men's and women's Olympic football tournaments will take place on Wednesday March 20, 2024, at the Pulse building in Paris, France. It will begin at 8pm local time (11am PT/2pm ET).

How to watch the 2024 Olympics football draw - live stream & TV channel

The 2024 Olympic football draw will be livestreamed by FIFA on its official website and will be therefore be available to watch worldwide for free.

Which teams are in the 2024 Olympics football group draw?

Men's team Confederation Qualification route Last Olympic appearance France UEFA Hosts 2020 (Group stage) United States CONCACAF 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship 2008 (Group stage) Dominican Republic CONCACAF 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship Debut Spain UEFA 2023 UEFA U21 Championship 2020 (Silver medal) Israel UEFA 2023 UEFA U21 Championship 1976 (Quarter-finals) Ukraine UEFA 2023 UEFA U21 Championship Debut Morocco CAF 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations 2012 (Group stage) Egypt CAF 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations 2020 (Quarter-finals) Mali CAF 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations 2004 (Quarter-finals) New Zealand OFC 2023 OFC Olympic Qualifying Tournament 2020 (Quarter-finals) Paraguay CONMEBOL 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament 2004 (Silver medal) Argentina CONMEBOL 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament 2020 (Group stage)

Twelve of the 16 nations that will participate in the 2024 Olympic men's football tournament have already been confirmed, with four spots still to be decided ahead of this summer's Games. Notably, reigning champions Brazil have not secured their place, while the Dominican Republic and Ukraine will both make tournament debuts in France.

Three of the remaining four spots will be earned at the AFC U23 Asian Cup, to kick-off on April 15 and conclude on May 3. The remaining berth will be claimed either by the fourth-placed team at that tournament or Guinea, who finished fourth at the U23 Africa Cup of Nations. The two teams will face each other in a play-off in France, with no official date confirmed yet.

Women's team Confederation Qualification route Last Olympic appearance France UEFA Hosts 2016 (Quarter-finals) United States CONCACAF 2022 CONCACAF W Championship 2020 (Bronze medal) Brazil CONMEBOL 2022 Copa America Femenina 2020 (Quarter-finals) Colombia CONMEBOL 2022 Copa America Femenina 2016 (Group stage) Canada CONCACAF CONCACAF play-off 2020 (Gold medal) New Zealand OFC 2024 OFC Olympic Qualifying Tournament 2020 (Group stage)

Only six of the 12 spots at the Olympic women's football tournament have been secured at the moment, with reigning champions Canada giving themselves a chance at defending their gold medal after beating Jamaica in a play-off.

Four more places will be claimed in February, from Europe and Asia, while the final two berths will be determined in Africa's Olympic qualifying tournament in early April.

Who can the USWNT draw at the 2024 Olympics?

There is no seeding for the 2024 Olympic women's football tournament draw so the United States women's national team, the most successful nation in this event's history, can draw any country except Canada, which is part of the same confederation. This will be the team's first tournament under Emma Hayes' charge, with her to leave Chelsea at the end of the European season.

Getty

When do the 2024 Olympics football tournaments start?

The men's tournament will be the first of the two Olympic football tournaments to start, with the first group stage matches taking place on Wednesday July 24. The women's tournament will begin the following day, on Thursday July 25.

The men's gold medal match will be played on Friday August 9 and the women's will follow on Saturday August 10. It will be the first time that the Olympic football tournaments conclude with the women's final.

When does the 2024 Olympics start?

Along with archery, handball and rugby sevens, football is one of the four sports which will see its competition at the 2024 Olympic Games commence before the opening ceremony actually takes place to mark the start of the event.

The 2024 opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday July 26, with the rest of the sports included in the Games to begin competition the following day.

Who won the last Olympics football tournaments?

The men's tournament was won by Brazil in 2021, with the South American nation defeating Spain 2-1 in extra time. That triumph meant Brazil defended their gold medal from 2016, when they won it on home soil in Rio de Janeiro. Meanwhile, Mexico claimed the bronze medal, beating Japan 3-1.

The women's tournament, meanwhile, was won by Canada for the first time as they defeated Sweden on penalties. It was a second successive silver medal for the European nation while the United States narrowly beat Australia, 4-3, to win bronze. That was the sixth Olympic medal for the U.S. team, to go with four gold medals and a silver.

Useful links