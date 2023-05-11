Revealed: What Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds told JJ Watt about investing in football prior to NFL legend acquiring a stake in Burnley

NFL legend JJ Watt sought advice from Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds before becoming a minority investor at Burnley.

Different kind of football for Texans icon

Clarets heading back to the Premier League

Advice offered by Hollywood star in Wales

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals defensive end has, along with his former USWNT star wife Kealia, bought a stake in Burnley as they prepare to head back to the Premier League as Championship title winners. The 34-year-old has thrown himself into a new adventure – forming part of the promotion-winning celebrations at Turf Moor – and feels ready for the challenges ahead after speaking with Hollywood superstar Reynolds about his experience at Wrexham.

WHAT THEY SAID: Watt has told The Athletic: “The number one thing Ryan said was recognising the tribalism in football. It’s different from American sports. It is a tribal loyalty that is rarely found in other sports or supporter bases. He told me I had to respect and honour that history and tradition and do right by that group otherwise you will lose them before you start. It’s been fun to watch him and Rob do it so well, and that’s what we’re trying to do here. I’m trying to get so deep into the community so they know I understand this club. It has been here long before I was here and will be long after I’m gone; all I’m trying to do is respect and elevate what you have.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Watt’s presence at Burnley may have come as a surprise to many, but he conducted plenty of research before deciding to invest financially and emotionally in the Clarets. He added: “I started to look at the boxes and every single one was checked. Unbelievable history, great town. I’m from a small town in Wisconsin. It’s all about hard-working people. There is a Premier League pedigree, a manager who has a pedigree of his own and a vision of the future and a style of football that’s beautiful and the ownership is incredible.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Manchester City icon Vincent Kompany is the man to have guided Burnley back to the big time, with the Belgian committing to a new long-term contract with the club after recently being linked with prominent managerial posts at Chelsea and Tottenham.