Premier League
London Stadium
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's West Ham vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United are in the same boat as West Ham when the two sides - both struggling for positive results - lock horns in Sunday's Premier League game at the London Stadium.

Just like United, the Hammers have registered just one win in their last seven competitive games overall. So the hosts' manager, Julen Lopetegui, will be under as much pressure as his counterpart Erik ten Hag.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch West Ham vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United Kingdom (UK)NA
United States (U.S.)Peacock Premium
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
IndiaStar Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Republic of IrelandNA
SpainDAZN
ItalySky Go Italia, Sky Sport Max
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport

The Premier League match between West Ham and Manchester United will not be telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream online live on Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

West Ham vs Manchester United kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 27, 2024
Kick-off time:10 am ET / 2 pm GMT
Venue:London Stadium

The Premier League match between West Ham and Manchester United will be played at the London Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 2 pm GMT on Sunday, October 27, 2024.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus faces a three-game ban after his red card in the 4-1 loss against Tottenham last weekend, and Crysencio Summerville would be nearly certain to replace Kudus as Niclas Fullkrug remains ruled out with a sore calf.

Edson Alvarez is likely to get the nod ahead of Guido Rodriguez to feature in the holding midfield position, with Michail Antonio leading the line.

West Ham possible XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson; Alvarez; Bowen, Paqueta, Soucek, Summerville; Antonio.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Areola, Fabianski, Foderingham
Defenders:Cresswell, Coufal, Mavropanos, Todibo, Kilman, Wan-Bissaka, Palmieri
Midfielders:Soler, Paqueta, Guilherme, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Soucek, Irving
Forwards:Summerville, Antonio, Ings

Manchester United team news

Captain Bruno Fernandes is expected to be fit and available for selection after missing the mid-week Europa League draw against Fenerbahce. As a result, Noussair Mazraoui will be relegated to the bench.

Jonny Evans and Antony are also doubts for the game, but the former could shake off his niggle.

Meanwhile, Kobbie Mainoo, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount are all sidelined through injury.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Evans, Martinez; Eriksen, Casemiro; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bayindir, Onana, Heaton
Defenders:Lindelof, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Evans, Amass
Midfielders:Fernandes, Eriksen, Amad, Casemiro, Ugarte, Collyer, Gore
Forwards:Hojlund, Rashford, Zirkzee, Garnacho, Antony, Wheatley

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between West Ham and Manchester United across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
February 4, 2024Manchester United 3-0 West HamPremier League
December 23, 2023West Ham 2-0 Manchester UnitedPremier League
May 7, 2023West Ham 1-0 Manchester UnitedPremier League
March 1, 2023Manchester United 3-1 West HamFA Cup
October 30, 2022Manchester United 1-0 West HamPremier League

