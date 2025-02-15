How to watch today's West Ham vs Brentford Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham will take on Brentford in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Saturday.

West Ham are 16th in the standings and have only managed to win one of their last five games. Brentford are slightly better off in 11th place but the visitors have also only managed one win in their last five fixtures.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch West Ham vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom (UK) N/A United States (U.S.) Peacock Australia Optus Sport Canada Fubo India Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1/1HD Republic of Ireland N/A Spain DAZN, DAZN 1 Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden Viaplay South Africa SuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between West Ham and Brentford will not be broadcast live on TV.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

West Ham vs Brentford kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League London Stadium

The match will be played at the London Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

West Ham United will be without Niclas Füllkrug and Crysencio Summerville, both sidelined with hamstring injuries.

Michail Antonio is also unavailable, while Jean-Clair Todibo remains out with an undisclosed issue. There are also concerns over Lucas Paquetá, who is managing a groin problem, and Edson Álvarez, whose availability remains uncertain.

Brentford team news

Brentford face several absences, with Igor Thiago, Aaron Hickey, Josh Dasilva, Gustavo Nunes, and Rico Henry all ruled out due to various injuries.\

Goalkeeper Mark Flekken is also a doubt as he recovers from a chest issue and will be assessed ahead of the fixture.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

