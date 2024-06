Where to watch TST 2024: Live stream, TV channels, schedule & teams for The Soccer Tournament

Everything you need to know about how to watch the seven-a-side soccer tournament live.

The Soccer Tournament is back for 2024 after a hugely successful competition in 2023 and some of the biggest names in the sport will be taking part in the 7v7 tournament in North Carolina this year.

With two $1 million prizes at stake, teams such as Bayern Munich, Inter and Wrexham Red Dragons taking part, as well as major names like Sergio Aguero, Pat McAfee and JJ Watt, TST 2024 promises plenty of drama.

So how can you watch and stream TST 2024? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

How to watch TST 2024 on TV & live stream

TST 2024 games will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

A selection of matches will also be available to stream live on ESPN+ and fubo, while the official TST Live channel will show games too.

Highlights of games will be uploaded to the official TST social media and YouTube channels, as well as ESPN platforms.

What is the TST 2024 fixture & TV schedule?

Men's tournament

Group A

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 5 Aguero Team vs Say Word FC 11:30am ESPN+ Jun 5 Nani FC vs La Mexicana Express 11:45am TST Live Jun 5 Nani FC vs Say Word FC 8:15pm TST Live Jun 5 Aguero Team vs La Mexicana Express 8:30pm ESPN+ Jun 6 Aguero Team vs Nani FC 6pm ESPNU / ESPN+ Jun 6 La Mexicana Express vs Sy Word FC 6pm TST Live

Group B

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 5 The CONCAFA SC vs Reggae Rovers 8:30am ESPN+ Jun 5 Burnley FC vs Nati SC 8:30am TST Live Jun 5 Burnley FC vs Reggae Rovers 6:30pm TST Live Jun 5 The CONCAFA SC vs Nati FC 7pm ESPNU / ESPN+ / fubo Jun 6 The CONCAFA SC vs Burnley FC 7:15pm ESPNU / ESPN+ / fubo Jun 6 Nati FC vs Reggae Rovers 7:15pm TST Live

Group C

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 5 Au Vodka Swans vs Socceroof 1:30pm TST Live Jun 5 FitBodega Vancouver vs Tobacco Road 1:30pm TST Live Jun 5 Au Vodka Swans vs FitBodega Vancouver 9:45pm TST Live Jun 5 Tobacco Road vs Socceroof 9:45pm TST Live Jun 6 Au Vodka Swans vs Tobacco Road 7:30pm TST Live Jun 6 FitBodega Vancouver vs Socceroof 7:30pm TST Live

Group D

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 5 Inter vs La Bombonera 8:45am TST Live Jun 5 Banheiristas vs Gracie FC 8:45am TST Live Jun 5 Inter vs Gracie FC 5pm TST Live Jun 5 Banheiristas vs La Bombonera 5:15pm TST Live Jun 6 Inter vs Banheiristas 4pm TST Live Jun 6 Gracie FC vs La Bombonera 4pm TST Live

Group E

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 5 FC Bayern vs Dueling For Lincoln 9am TST Live Jun 5 Borussia Dortmund vs The Town 9am TST Live Jun 5 Dueling For Lincoln vs The Town 4:30pm TST Live Jun 5 FC Bayern vs Borussia Dortmund 5pm ESPNU / ESPN+ / fubo Jun 6 Borussia Dortmund vs Dueling For Lincoln 2:30pm TST Live Jun 6 FC Bayern vs The Town 2:30pm TST Live

Group F

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 5 Wrexham Red Dragons vs FC Roha Eagles 10:15am ESPN+ Jun 5 Desimpedidos vs Saturdays Football 10:15am TST Live Jun 5 Wrexham Red Dragons vs Saturdays Football 6pm ESPNU / ESPN+ / fubo Jun 5 Desimpedidos vs FS Roha Eagles 6:45pm TST Live Jun 6 Wrexham Red Dragons vs Desimpedidos 5pm ESPNU / ESPN+ / fubo Jun 6 Saturdays Football vs FC Roha Eagles 5pm TST Live

Group G

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 5 Newtown Pride vs DC Hyper 10am TST Live Jun 5 Zala vs Supra United 10am TST Live Jun 5 Newtown Pride vs Supra United 5:15pm TST Live Jun 5 Zala vs DC Hyper 5:30pm TST Live Jun 6 Supra United vs DC Hyper 11:30am TST Live Jun 6 Newtown Pride vs Zala 11:30am TST Live

Group H

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 5 Sneaky Fox FC vs Pasha FC 1:15pm TST Live Jun 5 KwikGoal FC vs Tranquilo FC 1:15pm TST Live Jun 5 Sneaky Fox FC vs KwikGoal FC 10pm TST Live Jun 5 Pasha FC vs Tranquilo FC 10pm TST Live Jun 6 KwikGoal FC vs Pasha FC 8:45pm TST Live Jun 6 Sneaky Fox FC vs Tranquilo FC 8:45pm TST Live

Group I

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 5 Hashtag United vs Raleigh Rebels 1pm TST Live Jun 5 Manhattan Kickers vs Summer of Soccer 1pm TST Live Jun 5 Hashtag United vs Manhattan Kickers 8:15pm TST Live Jun 5 Raleigh Rebels vs Summer of Soccer 8:30pm TST Live Jun 6 Raleigh Rebels vs Manhattan Kickers 6pm TST Live Jun 6 Hashtag United vs Summer of Soccer 6pm TST Live

Group J

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 5 Villarreal vs North Carolina 11:30am TST Live Jun 5 Como-Cagliari vs City Soccer Society 11:45amT TST Live Jun 5 Como-Cagliari vs Villarreal 7:30pm TST Live Jun 5 North Carolina vs City Soccer Society 8pm TST Live Jun 6 Villarreal vs City Soccer Society 1pm TST Live Jun 6 Como-Cagliari vs North Carolina 1pm TST Live

Group K

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 5 Hoosier Army vs Trident FC 10:30am TST Live Jun 5 Hoya Nation vs Freedom United 10:30am TST Live Jun 5 Freedom United vs Trident FC 6:45pm TST Live Jun 5 Hoya Nation vs Hoosier Army 7pm TST Live Jun 6 Hoosier Army vs Freedom United 7:30pm TST Live Jun 6 Hoya Nation vs Trident FC 7:30pm TST Live

Group L

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 5 Sire 7 vs Tenfifteen FC 12pm TST Live Jun 5 Kingdom FC vs Toronto Athletic 12pm TST Live Jun 5 Sire 7 vs Toronto Athletic 9pm TST Live Jun 5 Tenfifteen FC vs Kingdom FC 9:30pm TST Live Jun 6 Sire 7 vs Kingdom FC 4:30pm TST Live Jun 6 Tenfifteen FC vs Toronto Athletic 4:30pm TST Live

Round of 32

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 7 Gracie FC vs The Town FC 9:45am TST Live Jun 7 La Bombonera vs Say Word FC 10am TST Live Jun 7 FC Roha Eagles vs Freedom United 11am TST Live Jun 7 FitBodega Vancouver vs Tenfifteen FC 11:15am TST Live Jun 7 Reggae Rovers vs Tobacco Road 11:45am TST Live Jun 7 Dueling For Lincoln vs Saturdays Football 12:45pm TST Live Jun 7 Hoosier Army vs Villarreal 1:15pm TST Live Jun 7 Como-Cagliari vs Hoya Nation 1:30pm TST Live Jun 7 KwikGoal FC vs NCFC 6pm TST Live Jun 7 Wrexham Red Dragons vs Socceroof 6:30pm ESPN+ Jun 7 Toronto Athletic vs Raleigh Rebels 6:45pm TST Live Jun 7 Manhattan Kickers vs Sire FC 7:45pm TST Live Jun 7 Nani FC vs Sneaky Fox FC 8pm TST Live Jun 7 The CONCAFA SC vs Supra FC 9pm ESPN+ Jun 7 Newtown Pride vs Hashtag United 9:15pm TST Live Jun 7 La Mexicana Express vs Pasha Luxury FC 9:45pm TST Live

Round of 16

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 8 TBC TBC TST Live Jun 8 TBC TBC TST Live Jun 8 TBC TBC TST Live Jun 8 TBC TBC TST Live Jun 8 TBC TBC TST Live Jun 8 TBC TBC TST Live Jun 8 TBC TBC TST Live Jun 8 TBC TBC TST Live

Quarter-finals

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 8 TBC TBC TST Live Jun 8 TBC TBC TST Live Jun 8 TBC TBC TST Live Jun 8 TBC TBC TST Live

Semi-finals

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 9 TBC TBC TST Live Jun 9 TBC TBC TST Live

Final

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 10 TBC 8:30pm TST Live

Women's tournament

Group A

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 7 US Women vs Streetball FC Canada 12pm TST Live Jun 7 Wrexham Red Dragons vs Angel City 7s 12:30pm TST Live Jun 7 US Women vs Angel City 7s 7:30pm TST Live Jun 7 Wrexham Red Dragons vs Streetball FC Canada 9:30pm TST Live Jun 8 US Women vs Wrexham Red Dragons 8pm TST Live Jun 8 Angel City 7s vs Streetball FC Canada 8pm TST Live

Group B

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 7 Burnley FC vs NC Courage 9:30am TST Live Jun 7 Tampa Bay Sun vs Soccerhead 10:15am TST Live Jun 7 Burnley FC vs Soccerhead 6:15pm TST Live Jun 7 NC Courage vs Tampa Bay Sun 8:15pm TST Live Jun 8 Burnley FC vs Tampa Bay Sun 5:30pm TST Live Jun 8 NC Courage vs Soccerhead 5:30pm TST Live

Semi-finals

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 9 TBC TBC TST Live Jun 9 TBC TBC TST Live

Final

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 10 TBC 8:30pm TST Live

TST 2024 key dates

You can see a summary of the key dates for The Soccer Tournament 2024 below.