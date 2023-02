Mohamed Salah capitalised on an awful error from Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibault Courtois to make it 2-0 with a record-breaking goal on Tuesday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian shot stopper failed to control a backpass from Dani Carvajal despite being afforded a wealth of space initially. The ball ended up bobbling off Courtois' knee and into the path of the onrushing Salah who was alert to the danger, who scored from close range to crown him Liverpool's all-time leading goalscorer in Europe.

More to follow...