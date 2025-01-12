How to watch today's Tamworth vs Tottenham FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Tamworth and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tamworth welcome Tottenham Hotspur this Sunday, carrying an impressive unbeaten run of eight home games as they aim to script an FA Cup upset for the ages.

For Spurs, the matchup follows a morale-boosting victory over Liverpool in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals, with Ange Postecoglou's men eyeing a flawless week in domestic cup action. However, as is often the case when Premier League teams face lower-tier opposition, complacency could prove costly, and Postecoglou will undoubtedly remind his side of the pitfalls of underestimating their opponents.

Tamworth currently sit 16th in the National League standings, having accumulated 30 points from 24 outings. The Midlands club, back in England’s fifth tier after earning promotion as National League North champions last season, are enjoying a steady campaign.

Their journey to this stage of the FA Cup has been nothing short of remarkable, knocking out Macclesfield, Huddersfield Town, and Burton Albion along the way. However, recent form has faltered, with Tamworth suffering back-to-back defeats without finding the net.

With The Lamb Ground boasting a modest capacity of 4,963, including just over 500 seats, this tie has all the hallmarks of a classic FA Cup spectacle.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

In the United States (US), the FA Cup match between Tamworth and Tottenham will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be available to watch live online on ITV 1 UK and STV Scotland, while streaming options are available through ITVX and STV Player.

The FA Cup match between Tamworth and Tottenham will be played at Lamb Ground in the district of Kettlebrook, in Tamworth, Staffordshire, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 am ET/4:30 am PT on Sunday, January 12, 2025, in the US.

Tamworth team news

The hosts may have to do without the services of Ben Acquaye, who remains sidelined with an injury. On a brighter note, Jordan Cullinane-Liburd, Nathan Tshikuna, and Kyle Finn all returned midweek in the FA Trophy clash against Sutton United, potentially bolstering the squad for Sunday.

Tottenham team news

For Tottenham, midfielders James Maddison and Pape Sarr are set to return to action after serving suspensions during the midweek win over Liverpool. Injury concerns persist, with Richarlison and Fraser Forster doubtful due to fitness and illness issues. Meanwhile, Ben Davies, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, and Wilson Odobert are confirmed absentees.

Adding to their woes, Rodrigo Bentancur suffered a serious injury against Liverpool and will be unavailable. Manager Ange Postecoglou may turn to Sergio Reguilon, Alfie Dorrington, and Mikey Moore to reinforce the lineup, while fans could witness a debut for Yang Min-Hyeok.

