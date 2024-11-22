How to watch Petr Yan vs Deiveson Figueiredo: Date, start times & more info

Two former octagon champions clash in the headline bout at UFC Fight Night in Macau

UFC stages its first event in Macau since UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Le in August 2014 (and it’s first in the Greater China region since 2019). The marquee match-up on the mouthwatering Macau card at the Galaxy Arena on Saturday, November 23, is Petr Yan vs Deiveson Figueiredo. The two former UFC champs will both be looking to produce polished performances in their bantamweight bout, to enhance their chances of grabbing a possible title shot in 2025.

Petr Yan, the former UFC bantamweight belt-holder, returns to the cage for the first time since recording a much-needed success against China’s Song Yadong at UFC 299 in March earlier this year. That victory halted Yan’s losing streak, as the Russian fighter had fallen short in three consecutive clashes before that against Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling. All of those encounters had gone the distance, though, with two of the defeats by split decision. Prior to Yan’s first loss against Aljamain Sterling in March 2021, the Russian known as ‘No Mercy’ had rattled off seven straight UFC wins. The last of those was his TKO triumph versus Jose Aldo at UFC 251 in July 2020, which saw him clinch the UFC bantamweight crown.

Getty Images

Yan’s opponent in Macau is the former two-time UFC flyweight king, Deiveson Figueiredo. Figueiredo or ‘Figgy’ moved up to bantamweight after losing to Brandon Moreno at UFC 283 in January 2023. Amazingly, that was the Brazilian's fourth successive clash against Moreno. Following an initial draw between the pair at the end of 2020, Figueiredo had lost his flyweight belt to Moreno, then retained it, then lost it again. However, the move up in weight class has worked wonders for Figueiredo, and he’s unbeaten since fighting at bantamweight, winning three bouts on the bounce versus Marlon Vera, Cody Garbrandt and Rob Font.

Article continues below

In the co-main event in Macau, China’s Yan Xiaonan aims to reignite her strawweight championship quest when she locks horns with the dangerous Brazilian Tabatha Ricci. Earlier on in the night, during the live prelims, the four Road to UFC Season 3 finals will take place. This is the series where the top Asian MMA prospects compete for a UFC contract, and the winners of the four finals will see their dreams come true.

Below, GOAL brings you all the info you require ahead of Macau’s UFC Fight Night, including when and where the action is taking place and how you can watch and stream the mouthwatering match-ups, including Petr Yan vs Deiveson Figueiredo.

When is Petr Yan vs Deiveson Figueiredo?

Getty Images

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Figueiredo will be held at the Galaxy Arena, Macau’s largest indoor arena. The event marks UFC's fourth visit to the country in total since 2010. The Galaxy Arena is part of the Galaxy Macau resort, which was developed at a cost of HK$43 billion in 2011. The resort, which contains unique entertainment and leisure attractions, covers an area of 1.1 million square metres.

Tickets for the event range from HKD 380-2380 ($50-300), with limited VIP experience packages also available from HKD 6880-16880 ($900-2200). A maximum of eight tickets per order may be purchased.

Date Saturday, November 23 Location Galaxy Arena, Macau Start time The ESPN+ show starts at 3 am ET (4 pm CST / 8 am GMT) Main event ring walks 9am ET (10pm CST / 2pm GMT)

How to watch Petr Yan vs Deiveson Figueiredo in the US

In the United States, Petr Yan vs Deiveson Figueiredo, plus other main card bouts and prelims, will be broadcast on ESPN+, with streaming available via the ESPN+ app. This is a standalone service from regular ESPN, so you don’t need to be an existing TV subscriber. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Smart TV and many others. One month of ESPN+ is $10.99 (1 month (disney+/hulu) of ESPN+ is $14.99, 1 month (disney+/hulu no ads) of ESPN+ is $24.99), and 1 year costs $109.99.

How to watch Petr Yan vs Deiveson Figueiredo in the UK

Petr Yan vs Deiveson Figueiredo will be broadcast live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £29.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports, Eurosport, and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package consists of TNT Sports, Discovery+, and Eurosport.

Watch Petr Yan vs Deiveson Figueiredo from anywhere with a VPN

If the Petr Yan vs Deiveson Figueiredo bout, plus other main card bouts and prelims, aren't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

Petr Yan vs Deiveson Figueiredo Fight Card

Weight class Fight Bantamweight Petr Yan vs Deiveson Figueiredo Women's Strawweight Yan Xiaonan vs Tabatha Ricci Welterweight Song Kenan vs Muslim Salikhov Women's Flyweight Wang Cong vs Gabriella Fernandes Light Heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir vs Carlos Ulberg Light Heavyweight Zhang Mingyang vs Ozzy Diaz

Petr Yan MMA stats

Age: 31

31 Height: 5'7" (169cm)

5'7" (169cm) Reach: 67.0" (170cm)

67.0" (170cm) Total fights: 22

22 Record: 17-5-0

Deiveson Figueiredo MMA stats