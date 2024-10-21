This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
City Ground, Nottingham
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal PalaceNottingham ForestCrystal PalacePremier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hoping to break their winless streak on their eighth attempt this Premier League season, Crystal Palace are set to face a Nottingham Forest side now without Nuno Espirito Santo at the City Ground on Monday evening.

The hosts displayed their defensive resilience two weekends ago at Stamford Bridge, standing firm against Chelsea's high-powered attack for nearly an hour. An upset looked possible when Chris Wood nudged in the opener, threatening to derail Chelsea's plans.

As for the visitors, they too have endured a dismal run, going without a win in their opening seven fixtures of the 2024-25 campaign. It's a stark contrast to Oliver Glasner's side that ended the previous season in spectacular form, earning 19 points from their final seven matches.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United Kingdom (UK)Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO
United States (U.S.)USA, Telemundo, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream,
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Sports Premier League
IndiaStar Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Republic of IrelandSky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO
SpainDAZN
ItalySky Sports Uno, Sky Go Italia
Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, PolandViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport

In the UK, the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Universo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Date:Monday, October 21, 2024
Kick-off time:3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT/ 8:00 pm BST
Venue:The City Ground

The Premier League match will be played at The City Ground in Nottingham, United Kingdom on Monday, October 21, with kick-off slated at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT/ 8:00 pm BST.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

Along with Nuno Espirito Santo serving a three-game touchline suspension, The hosts will also be without Morgan Gibbs-White, who faces an additional ban after admitting to improper conduct during the draw against Brighton. His suspension, however, may come at a convenient time as he is recovering from an ankle injury sustained against Chelsea.

James Ward-Prowse's red card at Stamford Bridge – the result of two yellow cards – has earned him a one-match suspension, meaning Nicolas Dominguez and Anthony Elanga are likely to be drafted into the starting lineup to replace the suspended duo.

On a positive note, first-choice goalkeeper Matz Sels is expected to play despite pulling out of Belgium's squad, but Forest will be missing Ibrahim Sangare (thigh) and Danilo (ankle) for an extended period.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Sels; Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Moreno; Yates, Dominguez; Hudson-Odoi, Anderson, Elanga; Wood

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sels, Miguel
Defenders:Morata, Murillo, Williams, Omobamidele, Toffolo, Da Silva Moreira, Moreno, Milenkovic, Aina, Abbott
Midfielders:Anderson, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Ward-Prowse, Yates
Forwards:Awoniyi, Wood, Hudson-Odoi, Silva, Elanga, Sosa, Dennis

Crystal Palace team news

The visitors, too, have their share of absentees for Monday's clash. Chadi Riad (knee), Chris Richards (thigh), Cheick Doucoure (toe), and Matheus Franca (groin) are all sidelined, while Matt Turner is ineligible to face his parent club.

However, Daniel Munoz has shaken off the adductor injury he suffered against Liverpool, and Adam Wharton has also been cleared to play after pulling out of England Under-21 duty with a similar issue.

Given their impressive showing against Liverpool two weeks ago, manager Oliver Glasner may stick with an unchanged starting eleven, with Eberechi Eze, Eddie Nketiah, and Ismaila Sarr leading the attack, while Jean-Philippe Mateta remains an option from the bench.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Henderson; Guehi, Chalobah, Lacroix; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Sarr, Nketiah, Eze

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Henderson, Turner, Matthews
Defenders:Ward, Mitchell, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Clyne, Chalobah
Midfielders:Lerma, Eze, Schlupp, Kamada, Hughes, Wharton
Forwards:Sarr, Nketiah, Mateta

Head-to-Head Record

DateGameCompetition
30/03/24Nottingham Forest 1-1 Crystal PalacePremier League
07/10/23Crystal Palace 0-0 Nottingham ForestPremier League
28/05/23Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham ForestPremier League
12/11/22Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal PalacePremier League
20/07/19Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal PalaceClub Friendly Games

Useful links

