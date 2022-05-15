Watch: Noble gives emotional West Ham farewell speech

Dan Bernstein
Getty Images

The longtime captain was given a hero's send-off at London Stadium

West Ham captain Mark Noble gave an emotional speech to fans on Sunday after completing his last match as a player for the club.

The 35-year-old midfielder announced in March 2021 that he would call time on his Hammers career after this campaign.

Noble spent 22 years at West Ham and made 548 appearances across all competitions.

Editors' Picks

Watch: Noble gives emotional West Ham farewell speech

Further reading