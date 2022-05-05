West Ham boss Moyes issues apology after being sent off for heated clash with Frankfurt ball boy in Europa League
West Ham manager David Moyes was shown a red card for a clash with an Eintracht Frankfurt ball boy on Thursday in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final.
Down 3-1 on aggregate, Moyes was upset at what he considered time-wasting tactics from the Frankfurt employee, and he proceeded to volley the ball back at him in anger.
The consequences of the move forced Moyes to watch the end of the defeat from the dressing room.
Editors' Picks
- Guardiola must pick up Man City players fast after Real Madrid disappointment and secure Premier League title
- Arsenal vs Spurs: Who will win the crucial top-four battle for Champions League football?
- Dawn Astle: How can you justify heading in football when it’s killing people?
- Bellerin's Arsenal future: What's next for Gunners loan star after Real Betis cup glory?
What did Moyes say?
"I kicked a ball back at a ball boy so I apologise for that," Moyes told BT Sport.
"He threw it very softly at me."
Later, in his press conference, he added: “He left it short, it was nicely on the volley for me, but I apologise for it.
“I didn’t hit him, I think I just bent it past him. He threw it very short when he could’ve thrown me the ball, he chose to leave it short but as I said, I apologise for that but it was a big game we were trying to win tonight.”
Moyes also commented on the all-round performance, saying: "I don't feel any of that [pride] at the moment. I just feel disappointment as I felt this was a chance. We have played better teams probably than Frankfurt. Let's be honest, we probably lost the game in the first 30 seconds at the London Stadium when we conceded. We were chasing the game since."
Watch: Moyes sent off for clash with Frankfurt ball boy
Rice's verdict on defeat
"Gutted. We are gutted in there," said West Ham midfielder Declan Rice to BT Sport. "We have come so far as a group. We are not the biggest of squads, to keep playing week in, week out over 50 games, after last year.
"I am proud as well. To go down to 10 men and put in that shift. Many teams will go away and lose three or four. To still try to get forward with a man less emphasises everything that West Ham is about. We will fight to the end. So gutted but proud of everyone."