WATCH: Let the Napoli celebrations begin! Victor Osimhen leads the way as players party on bus through the city after closing in on Serie A title

Napoli have taken another step towards Serie A title glory, with Victor Osimhen leading celebrations on a party bus following victory over Juventus.

Spalletti's side 17 points clear

Within touching distance of crown

Players celebrating with fans

WHAT HAPPENED? A 1-0 win against the Bianconeri on Sunday has ensured that Luciano Spalletti’s side remain 17 points clear at the top of the table with just seven fixtures left to take in. They are now just a couple of games away from confirming their first coronation as kings of Italian football since the days of Diego Maradona, with Nigeria international striker Osimhen among those to be loving every minute of what has been a memorable campaign in Naples.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Osimhen has hit 26 goals for Napoli this season, allowing him to be linked with summer transfers to Manchester United or Chelsea, while Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – who can also be seen celebrating on the party bus – has been another breakout star in 2022-23.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Footage from midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa showed the magnitude of the celebrations, as a cohort of motorcyclists followed the team after such a crucial victory over one of Italy's most storied clubs.

WHAT NEXT? Napoli, who suffered Champions League heartache when coming unstuck against domestic rivals AC Milan at the quarter-final stage of elite European competition, will be back in action on Saturday when playing host to Salernitana.