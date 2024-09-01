How to watch today's Manchester United and Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United are set to welcome Liverpool on Sunday in what promises to be the first blockbuster clash of the new Premier League season. Despite this high-stakes clash coming early in the campaign, all indications suggest it will be an exhilarating affair.

With the top-flight season only two matches in, and given that form often takes a back seat when these fierce rivals collide, nobody knows quite how this will play out.

On one side, the Red Devils will be eager to put on a strong display at home, aiming to rebound from last weekend’s late defeat at the hands of Brighton, where the winner came deep into stoppage time. Their performance in the season opener wasn’t particularly convincing either, as a single goal from new signing Joshua Zirkzee secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Fulham at Old Trafford.

Liverpool, by contrast, have enjoyed a more positive start, winning both of their opening fixtures 2-0, with Mohamed Salah finding the net in each game, supported by goals from Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

Victories over Brentford and Ipswich are one thing, but this encounter at Old Trafford will be a true test of the early days of Arne Slot's tenure at Liverpool, as he prepares to go head-to-head with his fellow Dutchman, Erik ten Hag.

How to watch Manchester United vs. Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool will be available to watch and stream exclusively on Peacock.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Manchester United vs. Liverpool kick-off time & stadium

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:00 am ET/ 8:00 am PT/ 4:00 pm BST Venue: Old Trafford

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool will be played at the Old Trafford.

It will kick off at 11:00 am ET/ 8:00 am PT/ 4:00 pm BST on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

In Manchester United's disappointing defeat to Brighton last weekend, things went from bad to worse as Mason Mount was forced off at halftime with a thigh injury. The misfortune continues for Mount, who now joins a crowded United injury list, including Leny Yoro (foot), Rasmus Højlund (hamstring), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Luke Shaw (calf), and Victor Lindelof (toe). His absence will likely pave the way for Joshua Zirkzee to make his full debut, with Bruno Fernandes expected to slot into the number 10 role.

The Red Devils have secured the signing of former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, but unfortunately, he missed the registration deadline and will not be available to make his debut on Sunday.

Man Utd predicted XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bayindir, Onana, Heaton Defenders: Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire, Martínez, Evans, Dalot, Evans, Amass Midfielders: Mount, Fernandes, Eriksen, Casemiro, Pellistri, Mainoo, McTominay, Collyer, Gore, Mejbri Forwards: Rashford, Zirkzee, Amad, Garnacho, Antony, Sancho, Wheatley

Liverpool team news

Liverpool have secured what might be the steal of the summer, acquiring Euro 2020-winning forward Federico Chiesa from Juventus for a mere £10 million.

However, due to his recent lack of match fitness and ongoing injury concerns, head coach Arne Slot has admitted that Chiesa is unlikely to feature at Old Trafford unless unforeseen injuries compel his inclusion.

As it stands, the only significant doubt for Liverpool is Curtis Jones, who is dealing with a groin issue and missed training on Friday. Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk is set to make his 200th Premier League appearance for the club as he captains the side.

Mohamed Salah has quickly quashed any speculation about a possible exit from Liverpool with his strong start to the season. The Egyptian remains a major threat for Sunday’s clash, having already netted twice, provided one assist, carrying over his form after scoring 18 Premier League goals last term.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota

Position Players Goalkeepers: Allison, Kelleher, Pitaluga Defenders: Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Tsimikas, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Gravenberch Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Doak, Chiesa

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester United and Liverpool across all competitions.

Date Match Competition 04/08/24 Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool Club Friendly Games 07/04/24 Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool Premier League 17/03/24 Manchester United 4-4 Liverpool FA Cup 17/12/23 Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United Premier League 05/03/23 Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United Premier League

