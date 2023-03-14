WATCH: Leeds & USMNT star Weston McKennie showcases stunning control that leaves him stood on the ball!

Weston McKennie is hoping to add a touch of class to the ranks at Leeds United, with his ball control certainly catching the eye at Elland Road.

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international arrived in the Premier League from Juventus during the January transfer window, with an initial loan agreement allowing him to be reunited with fellow countrymen Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson. McKennie has been enjoying himself in England, with a remarkable touch during a pre-match warm-up caught on camera by a Leeds supporter as the 24-year-old midfielder ended up standing on top of the ball.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McKennie has taken in eight appearances for Leeds so far and is still waiting on his first goal for the Whites, with those in West Yorkshire unable to drag themselves clear of a Premier League relegation battle.

WHAT NEXT? McKennie and Co will be back in action on Saturday when taking in a crucial trip to fellow strugglers Wolves, with that contest set to carry Javi Gracia’s side into the latest international break.