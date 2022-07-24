Watch: Jesus scores delicious dinked goal as Arsenal crush Chelsea 4-0

The Brazilian forward has been in fine form since joining the Gunners, with another confident finish delivered against Premier League rivals

Gabriel Jesus took his tally of Arsenal goals in pre-season to four with a sumptuous dinked finish in a 4-0 mauling of Premier League rivals Chelsea in the Florida Cup. The Brazilian forward, fresh from a £45 million ($54m) transfer from Manchester City, has hit the ground running for the Gunners.

He looks to be the prolific No.9 that Mikel Arteta’s side have been crying out for, with his expertly taken effort against London neighbours in America further highlighting his value to the cause at Emirates Stadium.

Watch Gabriel Jesus’ dinked goal against Chelsea

There were just 15 minutes on the clock when Arsenal opened the scoring against Chelsea, with Jesus sent scampering into the box and clean through on goal.

Article continues below

With only Edouard Mendy to beat, the South American proceeded to scoop the ball over the Blues goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Arsenal would go on to record a further three efforts, with Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Albert Sambi Lokonga all getting in on the act as an impressive marker was put down ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Did Gabriel Jesus pick up an injury for Arsenal?

While delighted to see Jesus continue his fine form in front of goal, with efforts previously recorded against Nurnberg and Everton, he was replaced shortly before the hour mark by Eddie Nketiah.

He appeared to be nursing a knock, but Arteta has sought to play down any injury concerns.

The Arsenal boss told reporters afterwards: “Yeah he got a knock in the first half in his quad I think it was and it wasn't very comfortable to continue and obviously we didn't take any risks today.”

Pressed further on whether Jesus could become a Golden Boot contender for the Gunners, Arteta said: “I have no clue, we are in pre-season.

“What I can guarantee you is that he is going to do everything that he can to be the best player that he can, that's it.”

Arsenal will be back in action on Saturday when, after returning to north London, they face La Liga outfit Sevilla in the Emirates Cup.