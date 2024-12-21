This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
Selhurst Park
GOAL

How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Crystal Palace will take on Arsenal in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The Gunners are unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions and will be confident of securing another important away win this weekend. Gabriel Jesus scored a sensational hat-trick as Arsenal beat Palace in the Carabao Cup, the teams' most recent outing.

Palace, who are 15th, need a strong display in all areas to pitch to stun Mikel Arteta's side. But an upset looks highly unlikely based on form.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesFubo, USA Network, DirecTV, Sling
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
FrancemyCANAL, Canal+ Live 1, Canal+ Foot
IndiaDisney+ Hotstar
SpainDAZN
ItalySky Go Italia
Netherlands, Poland, Norway, Sweden, DenmarkViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport, DStv

In the UK, the Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to watch and stream live online on various platforms including Fubo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
Selhurst Park

The match will be played at Selhurst Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm ET / 5.30 pm GMT.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Probable lineups

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-3-3

1
D. Henderson
3
T. Mitchell
27
T. Chalobah
5
M. Lacroix
6
M. Guehi
17
N. Clyne
8
J. Lerma
7
I. Sarr
19
W. Hughes
18
D. Kamada
14
J. Mateta
22
D. Raya
6
Gabriel
49
M. Lewis-Skelly
12
J. Timber
2
W. Saliba
8
M. Oedegaard
5
T. Partey
23
M. Merino
29
K. Havertz
11
G. Martinelli
7
B. Saka

  • Oliver Glasner

  • Mikel Arteta

Crystal Palace team news

For Crystal Palace, Eberechi Eze aggravated a pre-existing foot issue and will be unavailable. Daniel Muñoz will also miss out due to suspension.

Joel Ward is nearing a return from a calf injury but Adam Wharton, Matheus França, Rob Holding, and Chadi Riad are all expected to remain out of action.

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta confirmed on Friday that Riccardo Calafiori and Oleksandr Zinchenko are making good progress and could be available for the derby.

However, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu, both dealing with knee injuries, remain sidelined.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

Last 5 matches

0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

3

Goals scored

15
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

