Watch 2023 Champions League final free: Where to stream Man City vs Inter live in the UK

How to watch the UEFA Champions League final between Man City and Inter for FREE, TV broadcast and live stream details.

Manchester City and Inter will be fighting to lift arguably the most sought-after trophy in club football worldwide when they meet in the Champions League final on Saturday.

The Italians last won the European competition in their treble-winning season of 2009-10. Pep Guardiola's men are on their own quest after winning the Premier League and FA Cup this season.

Man City steamrolled Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate to get to the final, whereas Simone Inzaghi's Inter made it here after beating rivals Milan 3-0 over their two legs in the semi-finals.

There is a way fans can catch the live action for FREE, and GOAL tells you how.

How to watch & stream the Champions League final for free?

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning from 6:30 pm BST, and available to stream live through BT Sport App and BT Sport Website.

There will also be a FREE live stream of the game on the official BT Sport YouTube channel.

When is the Champions League final?

Date: June 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST

The UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Internazionale is scheduled for June 10, 2023.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

Where is the Champions League final being played?

The final showdown of the 2023 Champions League final will take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

Who is the referee?

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak will be the match referee for the Champions League final between Man City and Inter.