‘Get the quadruple’ - Kevin De Bruyne claims Man City winning the treble won’t be enough to silence the critics

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne claimed that even winning the treble won't get the club recognition from its critics.

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking ahead of Manchester City's Champions League final with Inter Milan (via Mirror), De Bruyne stated that should the Citizens win the trophy and complete the treble, there would still be people saying that they haven't done enough and should have won the League Cup this season too if they were to be recognised as an elite club.

WHAT THEY SAID: "If we win it on Saturday, then some people will say why didn’t we win against Southampton in the League Cup and then get the Quadruple? That’s the way it goes. We try to win every game possible. Sometimes you're not good enough and another team is better than you and you have to accept it," said the Belgian midfielder.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Manchester City were to win the Champions League for the first time, they would also become the second English team to win the treble after rivals Manchester United in 1999. This achievement would see the club join the group of European elite in the eyes of many, however, De Bruyne isn't giving it too much thought.

"It helps, but I’m in the very good position that I don’t really have to discuss this. I’m happy with the way that I am. Obviously, I know it will help whatever people say about me and the team. But it doesn’t put me in bad or good places. I maintain the way that I am. If you're happy with yourself, then some things will be okay, responded De Bruyne when asked about Manchester City finally getting recognition.

WHAT NEXT FOR KEVIN DE BRUYNE AND MANCHESTER CITY? De Bruyne and Manchester City will face Inter Milan in the Champions League final on June 10, hoping to win the trophy for the first time, thus completing the treble and further cementing their place in football legacy.