How to watch today's Canada vs Ukraine friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Friendlies match between Canada and Ukraine, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Canadian Shield Invitational kicks off Saturday night at BMO Field, where Canada will lock horns with Ukraine in the opening contest of the mini-tournament.

With the CONCACAF Gold Cup just around the corner, Jesse Marsch's squad gets a crucial tune-up in front of a home crowd, followed closely by a second friendly against Ivory Coast early next week.

It's been a long drought for Les Rouges, who haven't lifted the Gold Cup trophy since their famous triumph in 2000. In fact, they've only made one semifinal since, falling short again and again over the last quarter-century. This summer, they'll hope a strong core can finally end that barren spell.

Ukraine, meanwhile, are eyeing valuable prep work ahead of their UEFA World Cup qualifying campaign, which begins in September with a tough opener against France, followed by a visit from Azerbaijan.

How to watch Canada vs Ukraine online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream Canada Fubo Canada, OneSoccer Curaçao DIRECTV Sports Caribbean Chile DGO, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Chile Argentina DGO, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina Trinidad and Tobago DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Canada vs Ukraine will air in Canada on OneSoccer. The channel is be available to stream live on Fubo platform, which offers a 7-day free-trial to new subscribers so you can try before you buy.

Canada vs Ukraine kick-off time

The friendly between Canada and Ukraine will be played at the BMO Field in Toronto, Canada.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm PT or 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 7, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Canada team news

Alphonso Davies won't be part of the buildup to Concacaf Golf Cup, with the skipper still recovering from an ACL injury. Alistair Johnston and Moise Bombito are also surprise absentees. Still, Marsch has most of his top talent available as Canada eyes a winning send-off before competitive action kicks in.

On the milestone front, Cyle Larin, currently sitting on 80 caps, could move ahead of Milan Borjan for seventh on Canada's all-time list, while Stephen Eustaquio is set to make his 50th appearance.

Rising prospect Promise Akinpelu could earn his first senior minutes, and Canada's all-time top scorer Jonathan David will aim to stay sharp after netting in the Nations League third-place victory over the U.S., where Tani Oluwaseyi also got on the scoresheet.

Ukraine team news

Injuries and rotation have shaped Serhiy Rebrov's roster. Vitaliy Mykolenko misses out after suffering a thigh problem during Ukraine's playoff clash with Belgium earlier this year. There's no spot either for Artem Dovbyk, despite the Roma striker scoring 12 goals in his breakout Serie A season, he reportedly ended the club campaign carrying a muscle strain.

Veteran winger Andriy Yarmolenko (125 caps) also stays home, while Mykhailo Mudryk is suspended as he awaits the verdict of a doping case. Still, Ukraine's youth brigade adds intrigue: Mykola Mykhaylenko, Artem Bondarenko, and Oleksandr Martynyuk are hoping for senior debuts.

At the other end of the experience scale, Brentford's Ilya Zabarnyi and Shakhtar Donetsk's Georgiy Sudakov, both just 22 years old, bring a combined 75 caps to the table, highlighting their early importance to the national setup. Yegor Yarmolyuk, fresh off a promising season at Brentford, is chasing cap number three.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CAN Last match UKR 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Ukraine 2 - 2 Canada 2 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

