GOAL

How to watch today's Arsenal vs Leicester Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueArsenalArsenal vs LeicesterLeicester

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will take on Leicester up next in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners sit fourth in the standings and are unbeaten in their first five matches of the season. They have also won the last five meetings against Leicester.

The Foxes will need a monumental effort on the pitch to cause an upset this weekend. They are 15th after five games, still chasing their first win of the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomNot available
United StatesPeacock
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Sports Premier League
IndiaDisney+ Hotstar VIP
Republic of IrelandPremier Sports
SpainDAZN
ItalySky Sports Uno, Sky Go Italia
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport, DStv

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Arsenal and Leicester will not be broadcast live on TV.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arsenal vs Leicester kick-off time

Date:September 28, 2024
Kick-off time:3pm BST / 10am ET
Venue:Emirates Stadium

The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm BST / 10am ET.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

After serving a one-match suspension, Leandro Trossard is now available for Mikel Arteta's squad.

David Raya remains a significant doubt due to a muscle injury sustained at the Etihad, though Jurrien Timber, Ben White, and Myles Lewis-Skelly have recovered from recent knocks.

Arsenal are still dealing with a lengthy injury list, including Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney, and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Arsenal possible XI: Neto; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Havertz, Rice, Partey; Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Neto
Defenders:Saliba, White, Magalhaes, Timber, Kiwior
Midfielders:Partey, Jorginho, Havertz, Rice
Forwards:Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Sterling

Leicester team news

Leicester's injury concerns are far fewer, with only Patson Daka, Jannik Vestergaard, and Jakub Stolarczyk sidelined. All of them are dealing with serious ankle injuries.

Leicester predicted XI: Hermansen; Justin, Faes, Okoli, Kristiansen; Skipp, Winks; Ayew, Ndidi, Mavididi; Vardy

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ward, Hermansen, Iversen
Defenders:Justin, Faes, Coady, Okoli, Kristiansen, Pereira, Thomas
Midfielders:Ndidi, Winks, El Khannous, Choudhury, Skipp, Soumaré, Golding, Alves, Buonanotte
Forwards:Vardy, Mavididi, De Cordova-Reid, Ayew, Édouard, McAteer, Fatawu

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
25/02/23Leicester City 0 - 1 ArsenalPremier League
13/08/22Arsenal 4 - 2 Leicester CityPremier League
13/03/22Arsenal 2 - 0 Leicester CityPremier League
30/10/21Leicester City 0 - 2 ArsenalPremier League
28/02/21Leicester City 1 - 3 ArsenalPremier League

Useful links

