WATCH: Arjen Robben's still got it! Former Bayern Munich, Chelsea & Real Madrid winner sets INCREDIBLE time at Rotterdam marathon

Ritabrata Banerjee
|
Arjen Robben FC Bayern 2013Getty
A. RobbenNetherlandsChelseaBayern München

Arjen Robben set an incredible time as he participated in the Rotterdam Marathon held in Coolsingel.

  • Robben sets incredible time in Rotterdam Marathon
  • Completed marathon in less than three hours
  • Retired from professional football last year

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich star took part in the Rotterdam Marathon and managed to complete his run in less than three hours.

🏆 TOP STORY: Chelsea absolutely dominated by Brighton

📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Are PSG on the way to a club record Ligue 1 title streak?

🚨 MUST READ: The ONLY man capable of stopping Haaland is Pep

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 39-year-old former Dutch international took part in a similar marathon in Rotterdam last week. He retired from professional football last season after 21 years.

What should Chelsea do with Joao Felix at the end of the season?

18257 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

What should Chelsea do with Joao Felix at the end of the season?

  • 12%New loan deal
  • 52%Sign on permanent basis
  • 35%Send back to Atletico Madrid
18257 Votes