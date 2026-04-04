Van Dijk puts Liverpool in trouble against City

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk put the Reds in a tight spot during their ongoing FA Cup quarter-final clash with Manchester City.

Van Dijk committed a costly foul by bringing down Manchester City star Neco O'Reilly inside the box in the 37th minute of the first half, gifting Pep Guardiola’s side a penalty.

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland successfully converted the penalty past goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

It is worth noting that Liverpool have fallen out of contention for the Premier League title this season and have been knocked out of the EFL Cup, and are now looking to defend their chances of winning the FA Cup and the Champions League.



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