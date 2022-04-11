Van de Beek experience may put Ten Hag off joining Man Utd, claims Neville

Gary Neville has claimed Donny van de Beek's experience at Old Trafford may put Erik ten Hag off joining Manchester United.

GOAL has reported Ajax boss Ten Hag is now the number one candidate to become United's next permanent manager, with the final details of his contract being worked on behind the scenes.

It has been reported the Dutchman wants certain assurances before he commits to the Red Devils who have slipped to seventh in the Premier League, and Neville is concerned that Van de Beek could influence his final decision.

What has been said?

Van de Beek played under Ten Hag at Johan Cruyff ArenA for three years before joining United for £35 million ($45m) in 2020, but has failed to prove his worth in Manchester.

The 24-year-old was sent out on loan to Everton in January, and Neville doesn't think he would give the club a glowing endorsement in any conversations with Ten Hag.

"If you look at what Manchester United are doing to players, there isn't one who has grown. Look at what they did to Donny van de Beek," The United legend has said on his Sky Sports podcast.

"If you're Ten Hag, I think you're on the phone to Van de Beek. What's it like there, Donny? He's not saying anything good, is he?"

How big a task is Ten Hag facing?

United appeared to be heading in the right direction after a runners up finish in the Premier League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2020-21, but he was sacked last November after a poor start to the current campaign.

Ralf Rangnick was brought in to the steady the ship on an interim basis, but the Red Devils have since exited all major cup competitions while falling six points off the pace in the race for a top-four finish.

Neville believes Ten Hag is now taking steps to ensure that he avoids a similar fate to Solskjaer and his predecessors.

He said: "I suspect Ten Hag's demands aren't financial, they will be about control, recruitment, structure, youth. I suspect he wants to come in and make sure he's not exposed to what other managers have been exposed to in these last 10 years.

"That might be too much for Manchester United, and I suspect it may be a difficult week or two for the club. I still think they will get it over the line, but the reports this morning were that Ten Hag was placing demands on the club that maybe go above and beyond.

"We shouldn't believe everything but, ordinarily, when things come out from credible sources we normally know."

