More USWNT controversy! Six players refuse to sing national anthem ahead of last 16 clash at Women's World Cup

Several USA players once again chose not to sing the Star Spangled Banner before kick-off against Sweden on Sunday.

Anthem controversy appears again

Six players stayed silent

Players have been criticized for stance

WHAT HAPPENED? There was more national anthem controversy for the USWNT ahead of their last 16 clash with Sweden at the Women's World Cup, as six players chose not to sing the Star Spangled Banner ahead of kick-off. Naomi Girma and Crystal Dunn were among those to keep quiet. It's not the first time players have chosen not to sing during the tournament and has attracted criticism.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe has been accused of poisoning the team against the United States and leading the team's anthem snub by TV personality Megyn Kelly. Girma has hit back and defended her team, while tennis legend Martina Navratilova has also weighed in on the debate and backed the US players.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT ? The winners of the tie between Sweden and the USWNT will go on to play a quarter-final against Japan.