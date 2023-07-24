USWNT star Naomi Girma hits back at criticism over not singing the national anthem at the Women's World Cup

Players of the United States women's soccer team have responded to criticism of their reaction to the national anthem at the World Cup.

USWNT played Vietnam in opening fixture

Won 3-0

Several players did not sing anthem

WHAT HAPPENED? Per Marca, only three players from the squad - Julie Ertz, Alyssa Naeher, and Lindsey Horan - sang the national anthem before the clash with Vietnam, with the rest remaining silent. That has led to a degree of criticism in the United States, with their opposition singing their anthem passionately.

WHAT THEY SAID: Naomi Girma, one of the players who did not sing along, was asked about the anthem after the game, and said: "Ultimately, every player has the choice, that's all I have to say."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USWNT have continually stood at the forefront when it comes to social justice and Megan Rapinoe, perhaps the superstar of the team, has previously knelt during the anthem in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, and said in 2019 that she was unlikely to ever sing it again.

WHAT NEXT? The USWNT are next in action on Thursday, against the Netherlands.